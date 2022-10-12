Kingston Brings Next-Gen Performance with NV2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

- Advertisement - -

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced the launch of the NV2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for users looking for power-packed Gen 4×4 NVMe PCIe performance in a compact form factor, ideal for thinner notebooks, small form factor (SFF) systems, and DIY motherboards.

The Kingston NV2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is a substantial next-gen storage solution powered by a Gen 4×4 NVMe controller. Kingston NV2 delivers read/write speeds up to 3,500/2,800MB/s for an overall faster system to keep up with a range of workloads, from Adobe suites to gaming. With lower power requirements and consumption, the SSD helps optimize system performance and deliver value without sacrifice. The compact single-sided M.2 2280 (22x80mm) design expands storage up to 2TB while saving space for other components impeccably.

Kingston NV2 is compatible with both Gen3 and Gen4 platforms, Gen3 users can benefit from NV2 performance now and still be able to utilize the SSD drive after they upgrade to a Gen4 platform. As a cost-effective storage solution, NV2 is perfect for creators and gamers looking to upgrade their PC performance.

Available in capacities from 250GB – 2TB, NV2 will give users storage space they need for applications, documents, photos, videos, and more. Kingston also offers the Kingston SSD Manager application which allows users to monitor drive health and disk usage, update drive firmware and securely erase data.

“As the supplier that topped channel SSD shipments in 2021, Kingston has always worked towards coming up with products and services to empower our users,” said Kingston, “We’re excited to bring the user experience to the next level with the next-gen successor, NV2. Whether users are upgrading to meet their ever-evolving work from home needs, or building a new PC for gaming, the new NV2 is tailor made to provide speed, and dependability at a compelling price point.”

