Kingston Appoints Shree Computers Sales Private Limited (SCSPL) as its ND

Kingston Technology added a new channel partner for its flash business– Shree Computers Sales Private Limited (SCSPL). SCSPL will become one of the primary distributors of Kingston Flash Products in India and will provide best-in-class quality products with high performance to discerning users in the country. Addition of SCPL is Kingston’s endeavor towards reinstating its leadership position in the Flash business, and further strengthening its footprint in the market pan India.

Shree Computers Sales Private Limited (SCSPL) is one of the frontrunners in memory and storage industry in India. Since 2009, SCSPL has endeavored to bridge the nationwide connectivity between the technology solution providers and its users.

The announcement comes on the back of Kingston’s channel centric approach and reinforcing its leadership position. TRENDFOCUS, a leading analyst firm globally has named Kingston as the number one client SSD vendor in the channel with 22.2% for unit market share and 22.3 million client SSDs shipped for all of 2021 in the channel. In Q4 alone, Kingston’s client SSD market share grew to a substantial 26.8% in the channel which displays a healthy annual unit growth despite ongoing component shortages.

Commenting on appointment of Shree Computer Sales Pvt Ltd (SCSPL) as its National Distributor Partner, Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology said, “Shree Computers has been one of the flag bearers for bringing the latest product and services to market, identifying the latest market needs in the field of technology. and in a way providing synergies to both technology solution providers and its valued users. Our channel partners have always been one of the integral growth drivers, and we are proud to appoint Shree Computers as our National Distributor Partner. We are confident that this will help us in giving a further impetus to our Flash business in India and take our growth story to the next level.”.

Mr. Manish Lunia, Director, Shree Computers Sales Private Limited (SCSPL) said, “Kingston has always been reinventing the flash business segment with its compelling products and solutions. It gives us immense pride to be associated with Kingston Technology- the undeterred leader in the storage and memory segment. Together with the company, we intend to take the best-in-class products in the flash segment to the users across the country and turn a new leaf in the growth of flash business in the Indian market.

