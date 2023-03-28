Kingston Announced it Stood at No. 1 in 2022 for SSD Market Share in the Channel

- Advertisement - -

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced it closed out 2022 in the number one spot for SSD market share in the channel. Although worldwide client SSD demand declined YoY, end market elasticity and diversification, driven by continued ASP declines, helped to fuel healthy demand of Kingston’s high quality SSD solutions.

The advanced performance of Kingston’s SSD segment comes on the back of introducing power packed products across categories to empower the users. Kingston introduced the NV2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for all mainstream users looking for cutting edge performance for their daily-to-day use. To tap the ever-evolving segment of high-performance users looking to push boundaries, Kingston brought the KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, and FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD was launched for all the extreme gamers looking for limitless performance on the battleground with an immersive gaming experience.

Market share data from analyst research company TRENDFOCUS showed Kingston as the #1 SSD vendor in the channel with 24% market share and 22 million client SSDs shipped for all of 2022. In Q3 alone, Kingston’s client SSD market share grew to a significant 28.4% in the channel which displays a healthy upward unit growth despite ongoing macro challenges.

According to TRENDFOCUS, total client SSD unit market decreased 15% YoY in 2022, a sharp reverse after strong pandemic-driven PC demand led to a prosperous 2021. The impact on PC demand was stark with notebook and desktop PC units decreasing by nearly equal percentage rates of 13% YoY. Although client PCs saw a decline, the rapid adoption of solid-state drives by clients were largely due to module pricing falling to an all-time low. Many of the PCs purchased during the early days of the pandemic will enter an upgrade or replacement cycle which will further boost system demand.

In 2022, single-drive SSD attach rates on desktop PCs reached 75% and are forecasted to hit 90% by the end of 2023 given Microsoft’s mandate to phase out HDDs as primary PC storage in the second half of next year with only a small number of HDD-enabled systems shipping. This will continue to fuel growth opportunities into 2024,” said Don Jeanette, vice president, TRENDFOCUS.

“The 2022 research findings validate Kingston’s presence and position in the channel SSD market,” said Kingston. “With the performance benefits of SSDs now accessible to more consumers worldwide, Kingston’s market share will continue to grow as we solidify our product portfolio with strong NVMe offerings as well as legacy SATA solutions optimized for notebooks and desktop. We are proud to bring in a wide array of product portfolio like the NV2 SSD for mainstream users, KC3000 SSD for high-performance users, and Kingston Renegade SSD for extreme gamers. It takes an entire team to accomplish this feat and we thank and share our success with our partners, vendors, and customers.”

