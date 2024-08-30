Kingston Adds Red Colorway to External SSD Lineup

- Advertisement -

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced the addition of new red colored XS1000 External SSD, a small and incredibly sleek file backup solution. The XS1000 red joins the original all-black XS1000 and silver XS2000, diversifying Kingston’s external SSD product lineup. These external drives are extremely compact and under 29 grams to provide pocket-sized portability. They are the perfect fit for backups and for expanding iPhone 15’s storage, providing a cost-effective alternative for additional space.

Kingston’s XS1000 family offers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and large capacities up to 2TB, providing ample room for storing countless photos, videos, games, and files. With iPhone 15 storage expansion capabilities, the drive comes with a USB-C® to USB-A cable and an additional USB-A to USB-C adapter for maximum compatibility with newer and legacy devices, including PCs, Macs, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, iPhones and Android smartphones. Small like a key fob, the XS1000 serves as a reliable companion for easy file backups, guaranteeing continuous access to your important documents, cherished memories and media files. Earlier this year, Kingston’s XS1000 External SSD was named a winner of the 2024 Red Dot Award: Product Design. The Red Dot Design Award, established in 1955 and often dubbed “The Oscars of Design”, is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious design competitions, receiving more than 20,000 annual submissions from approximately 60 countries worldwide. Receiving the award signifies that the XS1000’s functional and aesthetic design, as well as its product quality, are recognized by industry professionals.

“Building on the success of the all-black XS1000, we’ve introduced a new colorway for those customers looking to stand out and express themselves through color,” said Kingston. “With the addition of XS1000 red, they now have more options for external storage and can expand their digital library with an award-winning design.”

XS1000 is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities and is backed by a limited five-year warranty4 with free technical support.

XS1000 External SSD Features and Specifications:

Ultimate portability: Compact and weighing just under 29g, this sleek, SSD fits in your palm, allowing you to take your files on the go effortlessly.

Reliable file backup: Take it all with you. Transfer and store your documents, large photos, games, and videos without interruption across PCs, Macs, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, iPhones, and Android smartphones.

Increased storage: Expand your digital library with high capacities up to 2TBto preserve life's cherished moments.

Expand your digital library with high capacities up to 2TBto preserve life’s cherished moments. USB 3.2 Gen 2 support: Achieve read speeds up to 1,050MB/s, on average 10 times faster than an external hard disk drive (HDD). The XS1000 External SSD enables direct file editing from the drive, with backward compatibility to USB 3.2 Gen 1, ensuring seamless connectivity with legacy devices.

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Speed: Up to 1,050MB/s read, 1,000MB/s write

NAND: 3D

3D Capacities: 1TB, 2TB

Dimensions: 69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm

69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm Weight: 28.7g

Casing Material: Metal + Plastic

Metal + Plastic Operating temperature: 0°C~40°C

Storage temperature: -20°C~85°C

-20°C~85°C Warranty/Support: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

Compatible with: Windows® 11, 10, macOS® (v.10.15.x +), Linux (v. 4.4.x +), Chrome OS™, Android™, iOS/iPadOS® (v.13+)

Compatibility Table USB 3.2 Gen 2 Windows® 11 ✓ Windows® 10 ✓ macOS® (v. 10.15.x +) ✓ Linux (v. 4.4.x +) ✓ Chrome OS™ ✓ Android™ ✓ iOS/iPadOS® (v.13+) ✓

XS1000 External SSD XS1000 – Red XS1000 – Black Capacity SXS1000R/1000G SXS1000/1000G 1TB SXS1000R/2000G SXS1000/2000G 2TB

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kingston

