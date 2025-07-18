Kingston Adds New Form Factor to NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

- Advertisement -

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory and technology solutions, announced it has added a new form factor, to join the previous 2280 model, NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2230 SSD for users looking for a high-speed, low power NVMe storage upgrade for compatible laptops and handheld gaming consoles.

The Kingston NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe 2230 SSD is a compact single-sided M.2 2230 (22x30mm) design that provides storage expansion up to 2TB for systems with limited space. Powered by a Gen 4×4 NVMe controller NV3 2230 delivers read/write speeds of up to 6,000/5,000MB/s, creating a more responsive system able to handle a wide range of workloads.

“We are happy to expand our offerings with the NV3 2230 SSD allowing users to upgrade not just their devices but their experience, whether for work or play,” said Kingston. “NV3 2230 delivers speed and reliability making it ideal for creators and gamers ready to see improved performance.”

Available in capacities from 500GB – 2TB, NV3 2230 provides users storage for an array of applications, files, games and more. NV3 also includes 1-year free Acronis® True Image for Kingston software, alongside the Kingston SSD Manager application, enabling users to monitor drive health and disk usage, update drive firmware, and securely erase data.

