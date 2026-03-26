Keysight Launches Local Manufacturing in India to Accelerate Global Innovation

- Advertisement -



Keysight Technologies announced plans to begin local manufacturing in India, expanding its global production footprint to provide locally manufactured solutions for the country’s mission-critical industries. This strategic expansion enables Keysight to better serve its long-standing customer base—including aerospace and defense, government R&D, industry and academic research institutions—by providing streamlined procurement of world-class technology.

As India emerges as one of the world’s fastest-growing innovation economies, demand for advanced test and measurement technologies is increasing across all industrial and research sectors. India’s electronics manufacturing sector is expected to exceed $300 billion by 2026, driven by a surge in domestic production and advanced research initiatives.

The phased rollout of the new facility will focus on test equipment, serving both Indian and global customers while enhancing supply chain resilience. The move reinforces Keysight’s long-term commitment to India and aligns with the country’s flagship initiatives, including Make in India, Semicon India, the National Quantum Mission, as well as aerospace and defense modernization programs.

“India is entering a once-in-a-generation innovation decade,” said Mr. Sudhir Tangri, Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific at Keysight. “Establishing local manufacturing allows Keysight to better support customers in India while strengthening our global supply chain. Building in India for the world will accelerate technology development across a broad spectrum of industries.”

Keysight’s manufacturing operations in India will support innovation across key sectors:

Semiconductors: Enabling design validation and production testing as India expands its semiconductor industry under the Semicon India program.

Enabling design validation and production testing as India expands its semiconductor industry under the Semicon India program. Quantum Technologies: Supporting research institutions and national laboratories advancing quantum computing under the National Quantum Mission.

Supporting research institutions and national laboratories advancing quantum computing under the National Quantum Mission. Aerospace and Defense: Providing advanced, locally manufactured test solutions for radar, electronic warfare, and satellite systems supporting India’s defense modernization.

Providing advanced, locally manufactured test solutions for radar, electronic warfare, and satellite systems supporting India’s defense modernization. Next-Generation AI and Wireless: Accelerating development and deployment of 5G and future 6G infrastructure, AI infrastructure and data centers.

Accelerating development and deployment of 5G and future 6G infrastructure, AI infrastructure and data centers. Research and Academia: Equipping universities and national laboratories with world-class tools for advanced engineering research and scientific discovery.

Keysight will continue to collaborate with Indian government agencies, research laboratories, and leading engineering universities to accelerate technology development and strengthen the country’s innovation ecosystem. The expansion reflects Keysight’s long-term strategy to invest in high-growth technology hubs that support customers developing the next generation of computing, communications, and national security systems.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Keysight

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 93