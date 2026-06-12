Keysight Introduces RF Signal Analyzers to Accelerate Wideband Wireless Design and Validation

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Keysight Technologies, Inc. introduced the Pro XA6 SA6320A and Expert XA5 SA6210A signal analyzers, designed to help engineers design and validate increasingly complex wireless systems faster and with greater confidence.

As wireless systems evolve toward wider bandwidths, higher frequencies, and more advanced multi-antenna architectures, RF validation workflows are becoming more difficult and time-consuming. Even with multiple captures and repeated tests, engineers often lack complete visibility into signal behavior. These workflows can slow debugging, increase measurement uncertainty, and delay identification of signal impairments until late in development.

Keysight’s Pro XA6 SA6320A and Expert XA5 SA6210A signal analyzers address these challenges by enabling engineers to accelerate design, debugging, and validation workflows, reduce re-runs, and improve confidence when characterizing next-generation wireless, radar, and wideband systems.

The Pro XA6 SA6320A delivers up to 8 GHz analysis bandwidth, full preselection up to 67 GHz, and advanced RF measurement capabilities for demanding wideband, millimeter-wave, radar, and electromagnetic spectrum operations applications. The Expert XA5 SA6210A delivers fast swept measurements up to 32 GHz, wide analysis bandwidth up to 2 GHz, and dual-channel RF analysis in a single platform optimized for everyday wireless design and validation.

The Pro XA6 SA6320A enables engineers to validate demanding wideband and high-frequency systems with deeper signal insights. Key capabilities include:

Wideband Capture to 8 GHz: Up to 8 GHz analysis bandwidth captures wideband signals, enabling broader signal analysis and reducing workflow complexity.

Up to 8 GHz analysis bandwidth captures wideband signals, enabling broader signal analysis and reducing workflow complexity. Extends High-Frequency Design and Validation: Frequency coverage up to 67 GHz supports next-generation wireless, millimeter-wave, radar, and spectrum operations applications.

Frequency coverage up to 67 GHz supports next-generation wireless, millimeter-wave, radar, and spectrum operations applications. Improved Signal Clarity: Advanced displayed average noise level (DANL), phase noise, and EVM performance reveal low-level spurs, interferers, and wideband impairments.

Advanced displayed average noise level (DANL), phase noise, and EVM performance reveal low-level spurs, interferers, and wideband impairments. Accelerated 5G NR Analysis: Graphics processing unit (GPU)-accelerated demodulation speeds for wide bandwidth 5G NR error vector magnitude (EVM) measurements shortens analysis time.

Graphics processing unit (GPU)-accelerated demodulation speeds for wide bandwidth 5G NR error vector magnitude (EVM) measurements shortens analysis time. Regulatory Compliance with Wide RBW: Up to 80 MHz resolution bandwidth (RBW) supports standards-compliant signal measurements.

The Expert XA5 SA6210A helps R&D, validation, and manufacturing teams accelerate 5G, wireless local area network (WLAN), ultra-wideband, radar, pulsed RF, and general-purpose wireless test workflows. Key capabilities include:

Accelerates Spur Detection: Fast, image-free swept measurements up to 32 GHz help engineers identify low-level signals and spurious emissions sooner.

Fast, image-free swept measurements up to 32 GHz help engineers identify low-level signals and spurious emissions sooner. Simplified Validation: Dual-receiver architecture enables 5G NR and WLAN MIMO measurements and cross-correlated error vector magnitude (ccEVM), supporting single-instrument analysis of complex RF interactions.

Dual-receiver architecture enables 5G NR and WLAN MIMO measurements and cross-correlated error vector magnitude (ccEVM), supporting single-instrument analysis of complex RF interactions. Broader Wireless Test Coverage: Up to 2 GHz analysis bandwidth supports advanced 5G, WLAN, radar, and general-purpose validation workflows.

Up to 2 GHz analysis bandwidth supports advanced 5G, WLAN, radar, and general-purpose validation workflows. Greater Measurement Confidence: High RF measurement accuracy helps reduce EVM uncertainty and improve signal characterization.

High RF measurement accuracy helps reduce EVM uncertainty and improve signal characterization. Streamlined RF Workflows: A larger display, redesigned user interface, and legacy X-Series SCPI compatibility help teams transition more quickly and efficiently.

Mr. Jun Chie, Vice President, Keysight Core Product Management

Mr. Jun Chie, Vice President, Keysight Core Product Management said, “Wireless design and validation are becoming significantly more challenging as engineers work with wider bandwidths, higher frequencies, and more complex signal environments. The Pro XA6 SA6320A and Expert XA5 SA6210A signal analyzers are built to help engineering teams capture more signal behavior in less time, increase measurement speed, and move from design and debug to validation with greater confidence.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Keysight

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