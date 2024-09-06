Keysight Introduces Advanced 14-bit Precision Oscilloscope for General Applications

- Advertisement -

Keysight Technologies, Inc. introduces the InfiniiVision HD3 Series, a 14-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) oscilloscope, delivering four times the signal resolution and half the noise floor of other general-purpose oscilloscopes. Newly designed and built from the ground up with a custom application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) and deep memory architecture, the HD3 Series enables engineers to quickly detect and fix signal issues in a variety of applications.

Device and component designs are becoming more complex, using signals that are increasingly smaller. To ensure product quality and maximize product yields, engineers must troubleshoot designs by tracing multiple signals at once to identify the smallest signal errors that indicate design flaws and hardware defects. Engineers need an oscilloscope that can measure the smallest and most infrequent signal glitches beyond the noise to correct product issues.

The new Keysight HD3 Series oscilloscope meets this challenge by giving digital designers and engineers the highest vertical resolution through a 14-bit ADC and a 50 µV RMS low noise floor that can detect the smallest signal anomalies. Covering bandwidths between 200 MHz and 1 GHz, the HD3 Series accelerates digital debugging and time to market with:

Unparalleled precision – Delivers 14-bit ADC resolution and low noise floor in combination with an uncompromised 1.3 M waveforms / second update rate for all measurements, enabling quick and accurate debugging.

– Delivers 14-bit ADC resolution and low noise floor in combination with an uncompromised 1.3 M waveforms / second update rate for all measurements, enabling quick and accurate debugging. Built on new technology – Features a custom-built ASIC that gives engineers higher sample rates and memory under typical testing conditions, an uncompromised waveform update rate, high vertical resolution, and hardware-based functions such as mask, zone, and serial decode.

– Features a custom-built ASIC that gives engineers higher sample rates and memory under typical testing conditions, an uncompromised waveform update rate, high vertical resolution, and hardware-based functions such as mask, zone, and serial decode. Deep memory – Captures longer time spans at full sample rate for better measurement / analysis results.

– Captures longer time spans at full sample rate for better measurement / analysis results. All-new interface – Offers an all-new user interface enabling versatile functionality, including full ADC and vertical resolution on every channel, several bandwidth limiting options, HD mode support, and custom measurement thresholds.

– Offers an all-new user interface enabling versatile functionality, including full ADC and vertical resolution on every channel, several bandwidth limiting options, HD mode support, and custom measurement thresholds. Full test automation – Introduces automatic fault hunter software for general debugging, which analyzes glitches, slow edges, and runts while engineers complete other tasks. Engineers can also automate measurements with a large selection of serial bus protocols and application software.

– Introduces automatic fault hunter software for general debugging, which analyzes glitches, slow edges, and runts while engineers complete other tasks. Engineers can also automate measurements with a large selection of serial bus protocols and application software. Instant software upgrades – Provides immediate bandwidth, memory, and feature upgrades through software licensing, enabling designers to purchase options they need now and upgrade as their designs evolve in the future without having to return the instrument to the factory.

Mr. Robert Saponas, Vice President and General Manager, Keysight Digital Photonics Center of Excellence

Mr. Robert Saponas, Vice President and General Manager, Keysight Digital Photonics Center of Excellence said, “Recognizing the need of engineers for quick and precise measurements for a variety of applications, we built the InfiniiVision HD3 from the ground up to deliver an exceptionally precise general use oscilloscope. With a custom ASIC, 14-bit ADC, and half the noise floor, the HD3 Series oscilloscope delivers the precision and accuracy needed to identify the smallest and most infrequent signal glitches during design debugging to accelerate time to market.”

