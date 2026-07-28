Keysight Certifies Electromagnetic Design Software for Intel Foundry’s Latest Processes

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Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced certification of its RFPro electromagnetic (EM) design software, part of the Keysight EDA Advanced Design System (ADS), for Intel 14A and Intel 18A-P process technologies. The certification gives radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) and mixed-signal designers confidence that their electromagnetic simulations accurately reflect Intel Foundry’s latest manufacturing processes before chips move to production.

As semiconductor manufacturers introduce increasingly advanced process technologies, design teams face growing pressure to shorten development cycles while avoiding costly design errors. Certified simulation software enables engineers to identify and resolve performance issues before manufacturing begins, helping reduce development risk, avoid expensive chip redesigns and accelerate time to market.

A mismatch between EM and circuit behavior that surfaces only after tape-out means an expensive re-spin, so simulation tools must be validated on a node before design work begins. Keysight’s certification gives teams that path as Intel Foundry delivers on its roadmap from Intel 18A into 18A-P and Intel 14A, which introduces RibbonFET 2 and PowerDirect, its new transistor and power delivery architectures.

This certification builds on Keysight’s ongoing collaboration with Intel Foundry, including support for Intel 18A and EMIB-T advanced packaging technology. Together, these capabilities provide customers with consistent design flows across multiple Intel process generations, supporting applications ranging from AI and high-performance computing to mobile devices.

Mr. Shawn Han, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Foundry Services, Intel Corporation

Mr. Shawn Han, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Foundry Services, Intel Corporation, “As our customers look to address next-generation demands through differentiated solutions, Intel Foundry believes predictable execution on our advanced process and packaging technologies will accelerate their innovation,” “By collaborating closely with ecosystem partners such as Keysight to certify world-class solutions, we are providing our customers with greater confidence they can achieve their power, performance and efficiency goals and get to market more quickly.”

Mr. Niels Faché, Senior Vice President, Keysight Design Engineering Software

Mr. Niels Faché, Senior Vice President, Keysight Design Engineering Software, “Design teams can’t wait for a new process node to mature before they trust their simulation results. This certification means engineers can adopt Intel Foundry’s newest technologies early and get the silicon right the first time.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Keysight

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