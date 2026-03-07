Keynote Address by Ms. Sarika Gulyani Highlights the Need for Greater Gender Inclusion in Technology at 2nd IIWL 2026

- Advertisement -

Delivering a powerful keynote address at the 2nd Indian ICT Women Leadership Summit & Awards 2026, Ms. Sarika Gulyani, Senior Director and Head-ICT, Mobile Manufacturing, New Age Technologies & FICCI-ILIA Division, FICCI emphasized that women’s participation in the technology sector is not merely about representation but about unlocking innovation, economic growth, and long-term competitiveness.

Addressing the audience, Ms. Gulyani noted that women make up nearly 50 percent of the global population, making their inclusion in leadership and decision-making roles essential for sustainable development. She highlighted that organizations with diverse teams are more likely to drive innovation and business growth. Furthermore, she pointed out that women influence 70–80 percent of consumer purchasing decisions globally, underscoring the importance of including women in product design, strategy, and policy-making.

Reflecting on her professional journey of more than two decades in the technology ecosystem, Ms. Gulyani shared how the representation of women in leadership roles has gradually improved over the years. When she began her career, interactions with women leaders in sectors such as IT, telecom, and mobile manufacturing were extremely limited. However, she observed that the scenario is slowly changing today, with more women stepping into leadership positions and actively shaping the future of the technology industry.

Despite this progress, Ms. Gulyani highlighted that significant challenges remain. While women constitute around 30–35 percent of the workforce in the technology sector, their presence in senior leadership and board-level positions remains considerably low. She emphasized that organizations must work towards building stronger leadership pipelines for women to ensure balanced representation at decision-making levels.

A key point in her address was the distinction between equality and equity. Ms. Gulyani explained that providing equal opportunities alone is not sufficient if organizations fail to recognize the structural challenges that women may face during their professional journeys. She stressed that workplaces must create supportive ecosystems that allow women to grow and contribute effectively while balancing various responsibilities.

Discussing sectoral trends, she noted that women’s participation varies across technology domains. In Industry 4.0 and manufacturing, women represent only about 15 percent of the workforce, indicating significant room for growth. In contrast, sectors like health-tech and med-tech see higher participation, with women accounting for nearly 35–40 percent of the workforce. Women are also making strong contributions in education technology, particularly in product design, content development, and user-centric innovation.

Ms. Gulyani also highlighted the broader economic benefits of gender inclusion. She stated that advancing gender parity globally could add nearly USD 12 trillion to the global economy, while India could potentially add around USD 700 billion to its GDP by closing the gender participation gap. She further noted that organizations with gender-diverse leadership teams often demonstrate stronger profitability and innovation outcomes.

Concluding her address, Ms. Gulyani emphasized that women’s participation in technology should not be viewed as a CSR initiative but as a strategic driver of growth and innovation. She stated that building inclusive technology ecosystems will play a crucial role in strengthening India’s digital economy and accelerating the nation’s journey toward Viksit Bharat.

