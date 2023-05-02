Kelly Ducourty Joins UiPath as Chief Customer Officer

- Advertisement - -

UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced that Kelly Ducourty is joining the Company in the role of Chief Customer Officer, effective immediately. Reporting to Rob Enslin, UiPath Co-CEO, Ducourty leads all customer operations, customer success and professional services, enablement, incentive design, and global partners to advance the organization’s mission to help customers and partners achieve exceptional business outcomes and ongoing value with UiPath.

Ducourty joins UiPath most recently from Google, where she led Go-to-Market Strategy and Operations at Google Cloud and also drove the small-and-medium sized business segment. In this role, she played a key part in the global sales organization and was accountable for driving Google Cloud’s growth at scale. This included geographical expansion into more than 10 markets, focusing on industry-specific approaches and solutions to enable positive customer outcomes, and implementing approaches to enhance sales operations for the organization.

Prior to joining Google, Ducourty spent over two decades at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in various sales capacities. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales Excellence where she was responsible for all global sales functions within HPE and was chartered to provide best practices and synergies globally across the organization. In that role, she also led the ‘as a service’ business, and was responsible for large deal business development and the enablement of the company’s sales and partners. Prior, she led the companies’ largest and most strategic accounts spanning five industries.

Rob Enslin, UiPath Co-CEO

“Thousands of organizations rely on UiPath to transform industries and improve the lives of people around the world, and we are deeply committed to delivering an exceptional customer and partner experience,” said Enslin. “Kelly is a strategic and transformational leader who has driven real scale while keeping the customer at the center. She brings deep cross-functional expertise to UiPath that will be instrumental in aligning our go-to-market teams and delighting our customers. I’m thrilled to welcome Kelly as our new Chief Customer Officer, and I look forward to this next stage of growth under her leadership.”

“UiPath is helping customers around the world to build pathways to more seamless cross-organizational business solutions, laying the foundation for innovations to scale,” said Ducourty. “I am looking forward to contributing my expertise and working alongside the UiPath team to build upon their success, and further elevate what I believe to be an already top-notch customer and partner experience.”

Ducourty is passionate about STEM+C education and career development for young women. She serves as President of the British Benevolent Society in Northern California as well as Chair of the American Cancer Society Gala for San Francisco.

