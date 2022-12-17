Keep the FIFA Fever Finale Alive with ViewSonic Projectors and Monitors

- Advertisement - -

The most awaited match of the FIFA season is here! With excitement gearing up, get preppy for the football final tournament between France and Argentina. The fans can’t keep calm and are all set for the get-together with friends and family to enjoy the screening of the FIFA World Cup Final 2022.

Relish the feel of a front row watching your favourite Lionel Messi, or Kylian Mbappe hit the winning goal in the comfort of your home. Plan this Sunday with exclusive projectors and monitors by ViewSonic to experience an immersive screening of the FIFA final.

ViewSonic X1000-4K+ Ultra Short Throw Smart LED Projector

The excitement of cheering your favourite team France and Argentina, on a giant screen is unmatched. Host the screening with the ViewSonic X1000- 4K+ Soundbar LED Projector and turn your living room into a stadium. The embedded 40W Harman Kardon-designed soundbar creates an aura to enjoy every kick in the match with its high-quality sound. The elite finish of the projector adds panache to your home décor. The X1000-4K+ projects a high-resolution 100″ image and gives a cinematic experience of every goal. Enjoy the screening of the final with family and friends.

ViewSonic X2 projector.

Enjoy every goal with your loved ones with the recently launched ViewSonic X2 projector. The projector is embedded with a built-in Harman Kardon speaker for better audio, and excellent brightness, enabling flawless viewing of the match. This Short Throw Smart LED Home Projector can be placed on a tabletop in limited spaces and projects a 100″ giant screen from just 1.53 metres away, giving an immersive viewing experience. This projector is a must-have for football lovers.

ViewSonic VX3276-MHD-3

Watch your favourite football team take over the match on the VX3276-MHD-3 Entertainment Monitor. Comes with a sleek and minimal design, it is a perfect blend of style and performance with features that include a sizeable 32″ (31.5″ viewable) Full HD display, 1080p resolution and IPS-type panel technology. In addition, the premium monitor is equipped with speakers to enjoy the football world cup final.

ViewSonic M2e Projector

Let your football fever get a more vivid experience with ViewSonic M2e LED portable projector. Watch the final match with friends and family anywhere with a fun-filled portable projector installed with Harmon Kardon speakers. The projector features Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology to achieve quick autofocus and deliver Full HD images. In addition, the projector can transform any place into a football stadium with easy connectivity. So don’t miss out on any goal from your favourite player, and enjoy the screening anytime, anywhere, with this portable projector.

