Kaspersky survey reveals that we store a lot of sensitive data on our phones, but is it well protected

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Kaspersky’s latest APAC survey including Indian respondents shows a change in how people go online: nearly three-quarters of respondents across the region claim their smartphone is the main device they use to access the internet, pushing the PC into a secondary role. But as the amount and sensitivity of data stored on these phones keep growing, cybersecurity experts warn that users’ security habits aren’t keeping up.

According to the survey* 72% of APAC respondents consider a smartphone their primary device for accessing the internet. This trend is a bit different in India, with 60% of respondents also relying on smartphones as their main gateway to the online world.

As smartphones become people’s primary digital companion across APAC, the volume of important data stored on them has also increased significantly. Personal photos and videos are leading the pack with nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents storing visual memories on their devices. Close behind are contact details (57%) while half (50%) keep text messages and chat histories. Almost one in two (49%) also store personal documents such as identification cards, passports or insurance documents on their smartphones.

The survey also highlights how smartphones are increasingly being used for work and daily productivity. Across APAC, nearly half (47%) of respondents store work emails and 31% store work calendars on their devices. Beyond productivity, respondents also keep sensitive financial information on their phones, with 38% storing banking details and 34% saving passwords and login credentials. Newer categories such as AI chat histories (27%) further demonstrate how smartphones have evolved into a central repository of people’s digital lives.

Among Indian respondents, smartphones are trusted with an even broader range of everyday information. Compared with the APAC average, Indians are more likely to store work emails (48%), notes and reminders (42%), shopping information (46%), AI chat histories (37%) and access to work systems (27%), highlighting the growing role smartphones play in both personal and professional activities.

“Now our smartphones serve as full-featured assistants that touch every aspect of our lives. The data we entrust to them goes far beyond photos, phone numbers or text messages. Consequently, the main question is no longer “what we store,” but “how we protect it,” requiring security to become as integral to the device as the data it carries,” comments Mr. Anton Kivva, cybersecurity expert at Kaspersky.

Three keys to mobile data security

To help consumers navigate this new digital reality safely, Kaspersky experts have issued a three-step security plan:

1. No data should live on your phone only

A smartphone should never be the sole repository for any type of information. While having everything at your fingertips is convenient, accidental deletions, loss or hardware failure can make recovery impossible without reliable backups or cloud sync.

The most sensitive data like passwords, ID or financial details requires special attention and preferably be kept in a protected format. Use a dedicated security solution like Kaspersky Password Manager, which apart from securely keeping credentials and bank cards, has a special secret vault functionality aimed at storing important documents, for example, scanned Passports/IDs and PDF files, addresses and notes. Thanks to the cross-device synchronisation it allows access to the data from any gadget.

2. Create a guard against digital threats

In India alone, Kaspersky blocked more than 47.5 million web-based cyber threats in 2025, averaging over 130,000 attempted malicious incidents every day.

Mobile devices require the same comprehensive cyber protection as PCs. Kaspersky experts recommend cybersecurity solutions that provide comprehensive protection – starting with scanning apps for potential threats upon installation, and using AI-driven features to block malicious and phishing links in real time and prevent data or money losses, among many other security layers.

3. The “what if” scenario planning

Phone loss always occurs unexpectedly, but a few proactive steps can dramatically reduce its impact:

Turn on location services . Both Android and iOS include built-in tools that can locate a lost phone and, if needed, wipe its data remotely. Kaspersky for Android app activates this capability through the Where Is My Device feature.

. Both Android and iOS include built-in tools that can locate a lost phone and, if needed, wipe its data remotely. Kaspersky for Android app activates this capability through the Where Is My Device feature. Enable automatic backups. Regular backups ensure that photos, videos, documents, contacts and other vital data can be restored even if the device is lost or stolen.

Regular backups ensure that photos, videos, documents, contacts and other vital data can be restored even if the device is lost or stolen. Configure instant auto-lock. Setting the phone to lock immediately after the screen turns off keeps it inaccessible to thieves or cyber-criminals when you’re not using it.

Setting the phone to lock immediately after the screen turns off keeps it inaccessible to thieves or cyber-criminals when you’re not using it. Keep the device physically safe. In public spaces, never leave your phone unattended or within easy reach, avoid placing it on tables, in back pockets or any other vulnerable spot.

“We often underestimate how much valuable information we keep on our mobile devices and how vulnerable that data truly is. Ask yourself: When was the last time I backed up my photos or notes? What’s my plan if my phone goes missing? Do I verify links before I click them? While most users automatically think of security software for their computers, phones lag behind. It’s time to give your everyday digital companion the same robust cyber-protection it deserves,” comments Mr. Anton Kivva, cybersecurity expert at Kaspersky.

Mr. Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky

“Our relationship with smartphones has fundamentally changed. Instead of a communication device, they have become the place where we manage our finances, work, memories and increasingly turn to AI-powered assistants for everyday tasks. As more aspects of our lives converge on a single device, the impact of losing access to it or having it compromised also grows. Mobile cybersecurity today is no longer just about protecting a phone; it is also about protecting the digital lives we carry in our pockets every day,” said Mr. Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kaspersky

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