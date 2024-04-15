Kaspersky Receives Prestigious “Global Posh Integration Award” for Commitment to Workplace Safety

- Advertisement -

Kaspersky is proud to announce that it has been honored with the esteemed “Global Posh Integration Award” at the recent POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Conclave & Excellence Awards in New Delhi, India. This recognition not only highlights Kaspersky’s dedication to workplace safety but also underscores its commitment to protecting employees globally.

The POSH Conclave & Excellence Awards, organized by the Centre for Skill Development & Training in collaboration with Cambridge University Press & Assessment, focuses on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act 2013. The event provides a platform for industry leaders to showcase their commitment to workplace safety and compliance with relevant legislation.

Ms. Anastasia Shamgunova, HR director, Regional Network at Kaspersky.

“We are deeply proud and honored to receive the ‘Global Posh Integration Award’. This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees and recognizes our efforts but also reinforces our commitment to upholding the highest standards of workplace safety and compliance,” said Ms. Anastasia Shamgunova, HR director, Regional Network at Kaspersky.

“We believe that every individual deserves a safe and respectful work environment, and this award motivates us to continue our efforts to make the workplace a secure place for all,” she adds.

Kaspersky’s approach to workplace safety is built on the foundation of the highest standards, with regional policies and processes tailored to meet the stringent requirements of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act 2013. By aligning with industry-leading legislation, Kaspersky ensures that its employees across the META and APAC regions are protected and supported.

The “Global Posh Integration Award” serves as a symbol of excellence and dedication in the field of workplace safety. Kaspersky remains steadfast in its mission to provide a safe and secure work environment for its employees, setting an example for organizations worldwide.

Kaspersky also works with experts and organizations in the field of domestic violence, ranging from victim support services and perpetrator programs through to research and government agencies, to share knowledge and support both professionals and victims.

The global cybersecurity company is one of the co-founders of the Coalition Against Stalkerware, an international group dedicated to tackling stalkerware and combating domestic violence. From 2021-2023, Kaspersky was a consortium partner of the EU project DeStalk, co-funded by the Rights, Equality, and Citizenship Program of the European Union.

