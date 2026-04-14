Kaspersky Partners with KidZania to Launch Cybersecurity Experience for Kids

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In a significant move to promote cybersecurity awareness among young minds, Kaspersky has partnered with KidZania to introduce an engaging and educational initiative aimed at shaping the next generation of cyber heroes.

As part of this collaboration, a dedicated Cyber Investigation Center has been launched within KidZania, where children can step into the role of cybersecurity experts. Through interactive, role-based activities, kids will learn about online safety, cyber threats, and the importance of protecting digital identities in a fun and immersive environment.

Mr. Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India Region, Kaspersky

Mr. Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India Region, Kaspersky said, “Today’s children are constantly connected across iPhones, iPads, and multiple devices, making cybersecurity awareness more important than ever. Through this initiative with KidZania, we aim to educate young minds about phishing risks, unsafe gaming experiences, and responsible digital behavior in an engaging way.”

The initiative is designed to simplify complex cybersecurity concepts and make them accessible to children, encouraging early awareness in an increasingly digital world. By combining KidZania’s experiential learning model with Kaspersky’s expertise in cybersecurity, the program aims to empower children with essential digital skills and responsible online behavior.

This partnership reflects a growing focus on cybersecurity education at a young age, preparing children to navigate the digital landscape safely while inspiring future careers in technology and security.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kaspersky

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