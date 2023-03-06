Kaspersky new innovation – to kill cyber threat – which is described mostly for personalized connection

- Advertisement - -

In an exclusive Interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. Dipesh Kaura, General Manager, South Asia, Kaspersky, shares the future prospects of the organisation, views, and opinions on the market.

Why do we need this innovation in Cyber Security?

Fundamentally, we are trying to take a step ahead from just providing AV protection to the consumer. AV protection only provides virus protection, but here we are talking about data privacy protection, consumer behaviour on the internet, helping to identify which are risky apps, websites that need to be avoided, etc. We are talking about premium services and being interactive with our consumers all that is important from a Cyber protection perspective.

How long does it take for the production of a new product?

We have already implemented a large number of products, gradually we’ll be phasing out new products and launching them in the market.

How excited are your partners about it?

We are equally excited about the reaction of our partners to this new venture since they are going to see this for the first time. We will be explaining the products and will be taking feedback from them as well.

The kind of features that we have added and the smoothness of integration, and the flexibility that comes with the software now will surely excite our partners. This new launch in the AV segment will help the channel to sell faster.

What kind of opportunities do you see in the Indian market?

This is a great time in India to grow businesses, especially in the Cyber Security space because, in the last two years, digital consumption in India has been exponentially fast. There has been a lot of user awareness, and user maturity where they agree and understand that they need Cyber protection as a consumer as well. Earlier the thought process was more corporate driven, but now even a consumer at a home level is aware of the various kinds of frauds taking place for which they need to buy commercial tools for their family.

What are your future goals?

As an organisation, we have been very aggressive and this has been our home ground ever since. The only position that I am looking at is from the South Asia perspective, I want to be the leader in this market. We are definitely going to lead the Indian market with the kind of progress that we have made in the last three years.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.