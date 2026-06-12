Kaspersky India records strong 2025 growth, with B2B sales growing 31%

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Kaspersky posted strong business results in India in 2025, with total sales growing by 14%* year-on-year (YoY) and B2B sales surging by 31% YoY. The standout performer was Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity (KICS), which recorded an exceptional 648% YoY growth, underscoring India’s accelerating demand for operational technology (OT) protection. Globally, Kaspersky’s revenue approached USD 836 million* in 2025, with a 4% YoY growth driven principally by a 16% YoY increase in the company’s B2B product portfolio.

In 2025, Kaspersky’s business development progressed against the backdrop of persistent cyberthreat landscape evolution, with the average daily number of malicious files detected by the company reaching half a million. Kaspersky continued advancing its cybersecurity product portfolio in the past year, issuing more than 560 product releases and upgrades, ensuring complete protection tailored to the diverse needs of its customers, whether it be individuals or global powerhouses.

Kaspersky continued bolstering the trend of the past several years, reinforcing its B2B business success: sales of the company’s B2B product portfolio demonstrated solid growth and rose by 16% year-on-year. The company increased sales of cybersecurity products to both enterprise (+21% YoY) and small and medium-sized businesses (+7% YoY), with the sales performance of non-endpoint solutions, products designed to protect infrastructure beyond traditional laptops and servers, outpacing their endpoint counterparts, getting +29% YoY and +1% YoY, respectively.

The B2B sales in India significantly outpaced the global growth rate, rising by 31% YoY in 2025. This reflects the rapid maturation of enterprise cybersecurity investments across the country, as organisations in sectors ranging from manufacturing and energy to banking and public services prioritise robust, multi-layered security. Among the top-performing product groups, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Optimum solutions posted a strong 67% YoY growth in B2B sales, reflecting the growing appetite among Indian organizations for advanced threat detection and response capabilities. Kaspersky EDR is a product group that includes Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Optimum and Kaspersky Next EDR Optimum.

Presented in early 2024, Kaspersky Next*, the company’s flagship B2B product line that provides real-time protection, threat visibility, investigation and response capabilities of EDR and XDR, showed a remarkable growth of +158% YoY globally. Domestically, the momentum was even more pronounced, with Kaspersky Next sales increasing more than 5-fold in India, a testament to the country’s rapidly expanding enterprise security market and demand for XDR and EDR-class capabilities. In 2025, the product line was expanded with two cutting-edge solutions, Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum and Kaspersky Next MXDR Optimum, specifically geared toward small and mid-sized businesses.

Globally, Kaspersky’s strategic corporate products maintained strong results. The company’s next-generation AI-powered Kaspersky SIEM, which last year was strengthened with AI functionality for detecting signs of dynamic link library (DLL) hijacking, a dedicated User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) ruleset and integration with Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence and Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response experienced an impressive 30% jump. Likewise, Kaspersky Threat Intelligence, whose leadership last year was recognized by Frost & Sullivan, grew by 18% YoY globally. Kaspersky Threat Intelligence also gained traction across the subcontinent, growing by 20% YoY in India and reflecting the increasing priority Indian organizations are placing on intelligence-driven, proactive cyber defence as a complement to traditional perimeter-based security.

Persistently high cybersecurity risks for the industrial sector have determined an ongoing demand for reliable protection for information and operational technologies (OT): Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity, designed to protect critical OT equipment, assets and networks from cyberthreats, increased by 25% YoY globally. The standout growth story for India in 2025 was KICS, which registered a landmark seven-fold YoY expansion, an extraordinary performance reflecting the country’s accelerating focus on securing industrial infrastructure across manufacturing, energy, and critical sectors, as organisations prioritise OT/ICS cybersecurity in line with national cyber resilience mandates and supply chain protection imperatives. Kaspersky has been one of the pioneers in developing cybersecurity solutions for operational technology, investing in the development of such products for more than 10 years and now offering one of the most mature ones in the market.

As businesses globally continue suffering from information security understaffing, the interest in outsourcing cybersecurity tasks remains steadily high, which is proved by the demand for managed cybersecurity services. In 2025, the sales of Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response almost doubled, going up by 90% YoY.

Moreover, Kaspersky continued to invest in future technologies and develop its portfolio of innovative solutions, unveiling an updated Kaspersky Thin Client with enhanced performance, operational efficiency and security, which already saw first sales last year. Altogether sales of KasperskyOS-based products* surged by 85% YoY in 2025.

For the Asia-Pacific region, the year was remarkable in terms of growing the number of new customers, which showed the highest dynamics ever with a rise of 19%. The B2C business crossed another milestone globally by driving its consumer base to 70 million unique users in 2025 and increasing its subscription-based consumer base by 4%.

Mr. Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India at Kaspersky

Mr. Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India at Kaspersky commented, “India has emerged as one of Kaspersky’s most dynamic markets in 2025. Our B2B business grew by 31% year-on-year, reflecting the deepening commitment of Indian enterprises to robust cybersecurity. What particularly stands out is the exceptional growth trajectory of Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity, a 648% year-on-year expansion that speaks to the urgency with which India’s industrial and critical infrastructure sectors are now approaching OT security. As India’s digital economy accelerates and manufacturing ambitions grow under initiatives like Make in India, securing operational technology environments and supply chains has become a national imperative. We are proud to be a trusted partner in building the cyber resilience this nation needs, and we remain deeply invested in this market.”

Kaspersky continued its investments in markets with strong growth potential. To keep pace with the rapidly growing demand for both B2B and industrial cybersecurity solutions, the company strengthened its local team on the ground, reaffirming its commitment to the Indian market. Globally, the company’s headcount has grown to more than 5,700 professionals, and Kaspersky remains deeply committed to India as a strategic priority for its Asia-Pacific growth agenda.

All growth rates are represented, eliminating foreign exchange rate changes.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kaspersky

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