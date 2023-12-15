Kaspersky Future Vision – Cybersecurity Innovations, Partnerships, and Platform Evolution

- Advertisement - -

Kaspersky is a private international cybersecurity company with a holding company domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Since 1997 Kaspersky has been transforming leading security intelligence into real protection, ensuring customers’ safety and empowering them with the confidence to use protection technologies in both personal life and business.

Kaspersky regularly assesses its technology efficiency in measurable independent tests to control its quality against modern threats.

In an exclusive interview with NCN magazine, Mr. Jaydeep Singh, General Manager, Kaspersky shared his views on joining the company, product portfolio, future ventures, and relationship with their partners.

Can you please introduce yourself and share your journey at Kaspersky so far?

I’m Jaydeep Singh, the General Manager at Kaspersky. It’s been an exciting six months for me at Kaspersky, and I’ve had the privilege of working with an encouraging and talented team. My primary focus is on making small yet impactful corrections, enhancing our partner programs, and ensuring the overall distribution business thrives, especially from an enterprise perspective. We’re investing in people, skills, and different skill sets to strengthen our position in the market.

What can we expect from the company in the next 3 to 5 years?

We are indeed proud of our legacy in cybersecurity. Looking ahead, we are gearing up for an exciting period of 3 to 5 years. We plan to commit more resources, enhance our product portfolio, and continue evolving to meet the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape

In the digital economy, what sets Kaspersky apart, and how does it adapt to technological advancements like AI?

Kaspersky’s uniqueness lies in its ability to adapt and add value to evolving technologies. For instance, in the mobile handset sector, we have introduced the Kaspersky operating system, COS Platform, which provides immutable OS for enhanced security. While AI poses challenges, we’ve invested significantly in AI learning for our processes. Our Global Research Team monitors over 400 APT groups globally, staying ahead in this cat-and-mouse game.

With the increasing intensity of cyber threats, how is Kaspersky addressing industrial cybersecurity?

The landscape is indeed evolving, with a shift towards industrial cybersecurity. We’ve identified two key areas to support our customers – Kikspo notes and Kikspo networks. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, our focus on industrial cybersecurity becomes paramount to safeguard critical infrastructure.

Could you elaborate on Kaspersky’s approach to partnerships and your plans for new partners?

Partners are integral to our business; in fact, 100% of our business is channel-driven. We welcome new partners and have robust training programs for them, with membership categories like silver, gold, and platinum, each offering lucrative incentives. We’re identifying key partners across the country to ensure a direct touchpoint for information dissemination about Kaspersky’s products and services.

What exciting products can we expect from Kaspersky shortly?

This is a great time for Kaspersky with over 10 products set to launch, including the recent soft launch of the HDR platform. We’re exploring industrial cybersecurity products, entering the drone solution market, and have other potential offerings on the COS platform. It’s an exciting period for our portfolio.

How does Kaspersky perceive its partnership with SAVEX, and what collaborations can we anticipate?

We’re thrilled to partner with SAVEX, leveraging their strong distribution capabilities and knowledge of the IT ecosystem. Expect numerous programs with SAVEX in the future as we aim to reach the largest MSPs and GSIs.

Lastly, could you share insights into Kaspersky’s partner training programs?

Kaspersky offers an academic partner program, providing extensive training on our products. We’re conducting city workshop programs and investing time in the MSP program, recognizing the potential of MSP and MSSP partners.

What message would you like to convey to your partners and the market?

We are a completely channel-driven organization, transitioning from a point product company to a platform player. We encourage our partners to embrace this platform approach, offering a complete product portfolio. We’re dedicated to fostering a healthy relationship with our partners and look forward to navigating the cybersecurity landscape together.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kaspersky

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.