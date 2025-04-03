Kaspersky Foresees Uptick in Cyber Threats in India

- Advertisement -

Mr. Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India, Kaspersky, in an interaction with NCN Magazine, highlights AI has firmly positioned itself at the forefront of conversations around cybersecurity and privacy. Organizations are increasingly turning to AI and machine learning to hone their security infrastructure.

How would you describe the cybersecurity landscape in India?

The cyberthreat landscape in India is evolving and are getting impacted by AI-driven attacks. Web-borne threats like ransomware, backdoor DDoS continue to plague the businesses in the country. Malware attacks and social engineering like phishing is also on the rise. Based on Kaspersky Security Network data, it has been reported in Kaspersky Security Bulletin that 28.2% of Internet users in India were attacked by web-borne threats in 2024 and between the period of January to December 2024, Kaspersky products detected 44,372,823 different Internet-borne cyberthreats on the computers of users in India.

Kaspersky Security Bulletin also reported that internet-borne threats from servers hosted in India has gone up by 54% in 2024 compared to 2023. India has gone up to 17th place in 2024 from 20th in 2023 for threats originating from Indian servers. In the period between January to December 2024, 7,157,431 incidents were caused by servers hosted in India, compared to 4,637,504 incidents in the same period in 2023.

According to data from Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) over 40 million internet-borne threats were detected and blocked by Kaspersky products for computer users in India between January and December 2024. Further, 31.6% of users were attacked by local threats in 2024 and products detected 57,497,879 local threats on computers of KSN participants in India.

In January 2025, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has urged banks to tighten their cybersecurity oversight to prevent digital fraud, emphasizing the need for robust and proactive systems. In 2025, we expect that artificial intelligence (AI) and privacy concerns will significantly influence the consumer cybersecurity landscape. As AI becomes more integrated into daily life, safeguarding biometric data and addressing advanced technological threats will become paramount.

With increasing incidents of cyberthreats, the cybersecurity landscape in the country is also maturing. There is certainly a higher degree of awareness about cybersecurity. At the consumer level we see an uptake in antivirus, firewalls and safe browsing solutions to avoid phishing and malware attacks. Meanwhile, businesses are looking at AI-driven, managed security solutions to ensure data security.

What types of cybersecurity threats should enterprises in India look out for?

Our study on threat landscape in India has revealed that in 2024, 1.2 million attacks with banking malware were detected, while Kaspersky solutions prevented over 685 thousand ransomware attacks. Kaspersky solutions detected more than 2 million backdoors while stopping 61 million attacks from various online sources. In terms of incidents of attack in 2024, over 23% of industrial organisations, 16% of government agencies and 13% of BFSI companies were attacked in 2024 globally.

Kaspersky foresees an uptick in cyber threats in the country driven by rapid digitalization. Phishing, scams, data breaches, and malware attacks are expected to persist, targeting organizations and individuals. Ransomware and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), particularly cyber espionage will remain prevalent in the region especially targeting government agencies and large enterprises, financial organisation etc. India will also continue to face a multitude of low-skill, high-scale scams, including illegal loan apps, income tax refund services, and investment fraud, amidst its digital transformation. Social engineering like phishing, baiting, pretexting etc continue to be a prevalent mode of cyberattack on consumers. This has become even more dangerous with the use of AI.

In all, ransomware and data theft are the most dangerous forms of cyberthreat, each being 66% of all attacks. In India ransomware continues to be a major threat to businesses. Here ransomware primarily attacks the Windows systems. Multi-architectural LockBit is also a popular ransomware that exploited the vulnerabilities in IT infrastructure of leading BFSI, PSU companies, impacting their businesses. It was seen that over 20 companies were attacked by LockBit in India. Backdoor and DDoS are the other two types of cyberthreats that organisations need to be worried about in India.

According to Kaspersky IT Security Economics report, we find that most companies see the loss of productivity, securing complex tech environments, and enabling data protection to be the most concerning business issues. This is being driven by growing IT security needs and requirements. 38% of companies are concerned most about the downtime and lost productivity due to ineffective IT security. They encountered this problem mainly because of long time taken to detect, respond to, and remediate threats. We found that 33% of the respondents are also worried about the rising number of incidents involving non-computing connected devices and incorrect operations of cybersecurity solutions that left systems exposed. Businesses also find it difficult to managing security across different computing platforms, and this has played a crucial role in their inability to build a reliable all-encompassing cybersecurity system.

How are you leveraging artificial intelligence or machine learning in the detection, prevention and mitigation of cyberattacks?

We are all aware that AI has firmly positioned itself at the forefront of conversations around cybersecurity and privacy. With the spread of large language models (LLMs), there is surge in security and privacy concerns. On a regular basis, we are seeing instances of how AI tools have helped cybercriminals in their malicious activity. We are going to see a more nuanced narrative emerge around the use of generative AI as we begin to face both the marvels and challenges of AI-infused reality. Organizations are increasingly turning to AI and machine learning to hone their security infrastructure.

Kaspersky is adapting to these trends by continually innovating our product offerings, enhancing mobile security features, and investing in AI and machine learning technologies to improve threat detection and response. At Kaspersky we are not only adding AI capabilities to our products to make detection, vigilance and protection faster and easier, we are also looking at improving skills and knowledge of the cybersecurity professionals to mitigate AI driven threats.

Today, Kaspersky Next EDR & XDR are suite of solutions that are driven by AI. These are tailored for enterprises to improve overall cybersecurity posture. The solutions use AI and leverage machine learning for enhanced threat detection and alert, continuous monitoring and response in real time and comprehensive protection based on the complexity of the attack.

To select the right product or service from a large number of Security Service providers is a daunting task. For a comprehensive security solution what should a customer ideally look for?

There are few key things that we advise the CISOs and Infosec experts within an organization. The main thing is to educate staff about cyber security.It is essential to make sure that staff are aware of the importance of cyber security. In this we work with the CISOs to provide regular, updated cyber security training so that users know to avoid phishing attempts and sending out sensitive information. Regular user training, education and awareness helps to reduce the likelihood of social engineering attempts targeted at an organization.

We also recommend that businesses encrypt and backup their data. In the event of a cyberattack, it’s important to keep data backed up to prevent serious downtime, loss of data and financial loss. Ransomware attacks wreak havoc and even backup software could itself be attacked which could corrupt the backup files, even with robust security measures in place. Encrypting data will help keep all sensitive information out of the reach of the cybercriminals. Another important aspect is to conduct regular audits to maintain a robust cybersecurity setup.

When it comes to Kaspersky solutions, we recommend they use solutions from Kaspersky Next product line that offer real-time protection, threat visibility, advanced investigation and response capabilities for companies of any size and industry.

Our Kaspersky Threat Intelligence solution will supple the CISOs with rich and meaningful context across the entire incident management cycle and help to identify cyber risks on time. In case businesses lack the necessary security team, then we have managed security service like Kaspersky Managed Detection & Response service. It provides the necessary expertise and gives them the best possible advanced automated security services that shield businesses against sophisticated cyberattacks.

What are the key focus areas that you are currently focusing upon for channel upliftment and channel partners?

Since India is major growth market for Kaspersky, so we are constantly boosting our channel structure. We are extending our B2B channel footprint in the country. Recently we appointed Bangalore-based value-added technology services company Technobind, as our B2B and Technology Alliance partner. This is to strengthen our presence in the Indian cybersecurity solutions market. We are enabling Technobind to offer our comprehensive business security solutions to SMBs and Enterprise customers alike and help them face ever evolving cyberthreats.

This is our second major partnership in the past two years. We tied up with Savex Technologies, one of the leading Information Technology distribution companies in India to bring full business solution portfolio to Indian market. Through this partnership Savex offers top-tier security solutions for safeguarding businesses against emerging, unfamiliar, and elusive threats while maintaining resource efficiency.

In 2024, we also restructured our partner program to ensure that our partners at every tier – from resellers to system integrators to technology partners – can leverage our solutions more efficiently. We have increased our focus on helping our technology solutions partners with the right tools, discounts and new subscription models. We have expanded rebate structure covering all subscription-based licensing models, as well as the introduced the Solution Advisory Services – a suite of non-monetary benefits designed to enhance a technology partner’s service delivery capabilities. This will enable our partners to offer better quality of service to their channel partners and customers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kaspersky

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 82