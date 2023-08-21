Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Expert demonstrated the absolute efficiency on APT protection

- Advertisement - -

For the second year in a raw, Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Expert has earned the maximum possible points of ‘The Total Accuracy Rating’ in the Enterprise Advanced Security test of EDR solutions conducted by SE Labs.

The Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market is still growing, expected to reach a global size of $7.1 billion by 2028. As the number of threats increase and attacks themselves become more sophisticated, it is important for companies to have reliable detection and response solutions to protect their business environment across all devices.

Independent security testing organization SE Labs ran sixteen full chain attacks based on four different advanced persistent threats (APTs) – Turla, Ke3chang, Kimsuky and ThreatGroup3390 against six market leading EDR products to assess their detection abilities. These attacks were based on real attackers’ behavior and each product was examined at different stages: from penetration and permission escalation, till propagation through corporate network and data exfiltration.

Kaspersky EDR Expert managed to detect each of the sixteen attacks, across all stages, receiving a ‘Total Accuracy Rating’ of 100% gaining the maximum possible 1188 points. This score came from the product’s ‘Detection Accuracy’ and ‘Legitimate Accuracy’ ratings, meaning that it not only identified each stage of attacks, but it also avoided generating any false positives. The Kaspersky solution was awarded with the highest possible ‘AAA’ rating.

“Independent tests let us control the quality of our solutions and confirm the company’s success in keeping up with the evolving threat landscape. We are excited to receive recognition from SE Labs regarding Kaspersky EDR Expert’s superior capabilities. It proves that we are moving in the right direction”, comments Alexander Liskin, Head of Threat Research at Kaspersky.

“Kaspersky has performed consistently well in SE Labs’ advanced security testing from the very beginning. Our tests expose products to standard and advanced threats faced by businesses and individuals across the globe. This is an extremely challenging prospect and the fact that Kaspersky has a demonstrated history of success is extremely admirable,” says Simon Edwards, Founder and CEO, SE Labs.

Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Expert provides comprehensive visibility across all endpoints on a company’s corporate network and delivers superior defense, automating routine EDR tasks, enabling analysts to speedily hunt out, prioritize, investigate, and neutralize complex threats and APT-like attacks.

