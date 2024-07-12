Saturday, July 13, 2024
Kaspersky Comments on Dark Web Campaign Targeting Celebrities

By Mr. Alexey Bannikov, analyst at Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence

In an ongoing extortion campaign against Ticketmaster, a threat actor known as ‘Sp1d3rHunters’ leaked almost 39,000 print-at-home tickets for 150 upcoming concerts and events. This actor seems to be running a nefarious campaign somehow connected to celebrities, involving either the leaking of tickets or their personal data.

This week, ‘Sp1d3rHunters’ is selling an alleged database of Neiman Marcus, a luxury store that was also compromised in a data theft attack on Snowflake. On another forum, the attacker claims to have stolen a database with contact details of high-profile individuals like the Trump and Biden families, the Kardashians, Kanye West, Elon Musk, and others.

However, it is worth noting that we have not verified the authenticity of this database. Actors on the black market often offer fake databases for sale to gain attention and reputation.

The threat actor ‘Sp1d3rHunters’ has been registered on a dark web forum since May 2024. The connection to ShinyHunters, who initially figured in the news and dark web discussions regarding the Ticketmaster database leakage, is unclear.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kaspersky

