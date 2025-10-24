Kaspersky Brings Warmth and Smiles to Seniors at Ashray Old Age Home Through Heartfelt CSR Initiative

- Advertisement -

Kaspersky organized a heartfelt CSR activity at Ashray Old Age Home in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, spending quality time with senior citizens and bringing moments of happiness, warmth, and companionship.

As part of this initiative, Kaspersky employees came together to make a meaningful contribution to the residents’ comfort and happiness. The company donated 40 new chairs to improve the facility’s infrastructure and sponsored a special lunch, sharing a meal and conversations with the elderly. The day was further brightened with interactive games, gift distribution, and personal engagement, creating cherished memories for both the residents and Kaspersky volunteers alike.

“At Kaspersky, we believe that building a safer world extends beyond cybersecurity; it also means contributing to the well-being of people and communities around us,” said Mr. Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India at Kaspersky. “Spending time with the senior citizens of Ashray Old Age Home reminded us that compassion, empathy, and human connection are equally powerful forms of protection. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to making a positive difference in people’s lives.”

The activity also served as an opportunity for Kaspersky employees to step away from their digital workspaces and connect with the community on a personal level. It strengthened the team’s sense of purpose and reinforced Kaspersky’s belief that every act of kindness, no matter how small, contributes to building a stronger, more caring society. Through such initiatives, the company continues to promote its culture of empathy, collaboration, and social awareness among employees.

The CSR activity is part of Kaspersky’s larger vision to foster empathy, inclusion, and community support through socially impactful initiatives. Beyond protecting the digital world, the company strives to protect and uplift human lives, especially those who need care and companionship.

Kaspersky’s team in India continues to actively participate in initiatives that align with the company’s mission of “building a safer world.” By engaging with organizations like Ashray Old Age Home, the company underscores its belief that technology and humanity must progress together, creating safer, happier, and more connected communities for all.

