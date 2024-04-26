Kaspersky as Official Cyber Security Partner for Mumbai Indians Team Hosts ‘Meet & Greet’ with Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Akash Madhwal

- Advertisement -

Kaspersky, the global security and digital privacy company, has organised an exclusive ‘Meet The Champions’ meet and greet event with few select players from the Mumbai Indians Team. Held at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, the occasion marks the partnership between the five-time champion, Mumbai Indians and Kaspersky as the team’s Official Cyber Security Partner for 2024. Mr. Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India at Kaspersky. Mr. Nikhil Dudwadkar, Head of Marketing, Kaspersky, and Purshottam Bhatia, Head of Sales and Consumer Solutions for South Asia at Kaspersky. were present at the event.

Anchored by Star Sports anchor, Swedha Singh, this exclusive event gives an opportunity to the guests to interact with the players and the team from Kaspersky. Kaspersky also highlighted in this event the synergy between MI’s push as a team that focuses on performance with passion, and Kaspersky’s vision of delivering Performance, Control & Protection to its clients across the globe.

Mr. Jaydeep Singh, GM for India at Kaspersky.

“Mumbai Indians (MI) is a leading team in our local cricket league, and it is an honour for Kaspersky to be the team’s Official Cyber Security Partner for the 2024 season. We organised this event to offer our users an opportunity to meet the popular cricket team and interact with them in a meaningful way. This also provides us an occasion to showcase Kaspersky’s wide-ranging cybersecurity solutions for users at every level – be it home users, mid-range companies or large enterprises,” says Mr. Jaydeep Singh, GM for India at Kaspersky.

Mr. Purshottam Bhatia, Head of Sales and Consumer Solutions for South Asia at Kaspersky.

“Our research shows that there is an increased incidence of phishing and malware attacks during high profile events and globally. Popular events like the local cricket league happening at the moment remain irresistible to phishers and scammers, whose counterfeit websites look to ensnare those eager to access tickets and passes ahead of schedule or at a discounted rate. Our award-winning cybersecurity solutions help our customers pre-empt and fight these types of attacks. We will leverage this exclusive partnership with MI to bring interesting offers and end-user incentives to our customers,” says Mr. Purshottam Bhatia, Head of Sales and Consumer Solutions for South Asia at Kaspersky.

