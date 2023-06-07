Kaspersky Appoints Jaydeep Singh as General Manager to head its India operations

- Advertisement - -

Kaspersky appoints Jaydeep Singh as its General Manager for India. Jaydeep has a history of strategic advisory, handling solution sales and business development in individual and leadership roles in the Indian & SAARC region over the last 25 years. Jaydeep joins Kaspersky during a time of rapid global expansion to deliver guidance to global organisations on cybersecurity strategies and make security a business enabler to address the global threats of today’s rapidly evolving future.

In his new role as General Manager for India, Jaydeep will be responsible for leading Kaspersky’s business operations and driving growth across the country, especially in the enterprise segment. Additionally, he will play a pivotal role in fostering partnerships, driving innovation, and staying abreast of emerging threats and technologies in the cybersecurity landscape. His strategic vision and proven ability to build and nurture relationships with customers, partners, and stakeholders make him the ideal choice to further strengthen Kaspersky’s presence and expand its market share in India.

Commenting on his new journey with Kaspersky, Jaydeep Singh said, “I am enthusiastic about joining Kaspersky, and contribute to the mission of helping enterprises efficiently and effectively mitigate the risk of data breaches and advanced adversaries. With cyberattacks on the rise, organisations need reliable cybersecurity solutions. I look forward to bringing my frontline operational and strategic experience to Kaspersky’s customers and partners in India.”

Jaydeep brings decades of senior management and leadership experience and a deep understanding of the region’s diverse cybersecurity landscape. He has a strong background in sales & business development of IT, software & networking solutions and has rich experience in Telecom, IT/ITES, Government and public sector, BFSI and Manufacturing verticals, as well as mid-market enterprise. Customers, partners, and investors of Kaspersky will greatly benefit from his experience and expertise covering cyber security advisory thought leadership, strategic development, and implementation.

Before his appointment at Kaspersky, Jaydeep held senior leadership roles in companies like Citrix as Sales Director. He has also worked with Oracle as Senior Sales Director. Jaydeep completed his MBA in Marketing and Finance from Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University and obtained his Executive General Management Programme (EGMP) from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB).

Jaydeep’s appointment is a momentous step in Kaspersky’s efforts to strengthen its regional presence and demonstrates its dedication to providing South Asian customers with the best achievable cybersecurity solutions and services.

Mr. Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Kaspersky added, “I am delighted to welcome Jaydeep to the team. His expertise in the enterprise segments and our targeted industry domains will ensure that Kaspersky adopts resilient strategies to guide our sales and marketing efforts in India. Jaydeep is an outstanding business leader with a strong track record of managing business performance, team motivation and customer experience. Kaspersky will continue its innovation mindset with a wide range of B2B products, solutions and services while sustaining its leadership in the B2C market and Jaydeep is an apt person for this position.”

