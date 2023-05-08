Kaspersky appoints Ernest Chai as Head of Channel for Asia Pacific

- Advertisement - -

Kaspersky has appointed Ernest Chai as the Head of Channel for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region from April 2023. With over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, Ernest is a seasoned sales executive with a strong track record of execution in dynamic growth environments.

Prior to joining Kaspersky, Ernest served as the Channel Director for the Storage Platforms & Solutions division of Dell Technologies in Asia Pacific and Japan. During his 15 years at Dell, he was key in driving accelerated growth in strategic products for the company and its reseller partners. Ernest has spent time in ANZ, SEA, and Greater China markets in various roles, including Channel leadership, Business Development, Sales, and Pre-sales.

As the new Head of Channel for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky, Ernest aims to leverage his extensive experience to build cybersecurity expertise and expand the company’s channel ecosystem, driving growth across the region. His appointment is apt when cybersecurity is a more critical requirement for businesses than before.

Ernest noted: “I am thrilled to be joining Kaspersky, a company with a strong reputation for providing innovative and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. I look forward to working with our partners in the Asia Pacific region to drive growth and provide our customers with cybersecurity solutions that fit their expectations.”

Chris Connell, Managing Director for APAC at Kaspersky

Chris Connell, Managing Director for APAC at Kaspersky added, “As a 100% channel-driven company, Ernest plays a strategic and fundamental role for Kaspersky’s business. He is everything we look for in a leader for this position, and with our cutting-edge solutions, I am excited for the results that he will deliver.”

Ernest’s appointment is a significant step in Kaspersky’s efforts to strengthen its regional presence and demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing customers with the best possible cybersecurity solutions and services.

