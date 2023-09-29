Kaspersky and Centerm to provide Cyber Immune thin clients worldwide

- Advertisement - -

Kaspersky and Centerm, the world’s leading thin client manufacturer, signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement to begin global deliveries of KasperskyOS-based software products.

According to IDC, the Thin Client Market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026). The thin client market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, primarily due to advantages such as cost reduction and lower energy consumption, centralized and accessible manageability, and the enhanced infrastructure security these devices offer.

Kaspersky Thin Client is an operating system for thin clients based on the KasperskyOS operating system. It is designed to provide users with access to a remote desktop and serves as a substitute for a local workstation. Within the partnership, which started in 2022 with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, Centerm will pre-install Kaspersky Thin Client on its hardware platform – the Centerm F620 thin client – and distribute this ready-made product through regional partners and distributors.

The peculiarity of this deal is that KasperskyOS-based products are not traditional Kaspersky software, but specific solutions that ensure the safe operation of devices by means of Cyber Immunity. The OEM model is the most convenient distribution channel in such cases.

Kaspersky Thin Client may be efficiently used in organizations with a large branch network and geographically distributed structure. The product is good for use in government, commercial structures, transport and industrial enterprises, in financial institutions and retail, in smart city infrastructure, as well as in the industrial automation industry.

Andrey Suvorov, Head of KasperskyOS Business Unit.

“It is an incredible step forward for Kaspersky to enter the global IT market with the latest Cyber-Immune thin client. It is the first Cyber Immune thin client solution for the workforce that does not require applied anti-virus protection or other traditional cyber security tools. I am pleased to announce that, within just one week of the official signing, we secured two new major regional players in South-East Asia (ASWANT Solution, Malaysia and Indonesia) and Europe (Boll Engineering, Germany, Austria and Switzerland) to review and fulfill first orders before the end of 2023. We foresee that this alliance has worldwide potential which we are planning to accomplish together with Centerm.” comments Andrey Suvorov, Head of KasperskyOS Business Unit.

“Centerm Thin Client equipped with KasperskyOS emerges as a trailblazer in the realm of Cyber Immunity, enhancing antivirus attack capabilities. Our confidence in the substantial export potential of this product is unwavering, and our collaborative endeavors with Kaspersky are poised to unlock its full capabilities. I firmly believe that our partnership with Kaspersky marks a significant stride toward realizing a future fortified against cyber threats”, comments Mr. Zheng Xu, International Sales Director at Centerm.

Mr. Alvin Cheng, General Manager of Kaspersky Greater China.

“We are honored to partner with Centerm, the world’s leading thin client manufacturer. I hope that this partnership will bring us successful projects to protect endpoint devices, and help to take another step to a Cyber Immune future”, says Mr. Alvin Cheng, General Manager of Kaspersky Greater China.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kaspersky

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.