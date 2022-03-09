Karnataka Launches W@W (Women@Work) Platform

- Advertisement -

In its effort to create an equitable, inclusive and equal world for women in workplaces, the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) in association with KTECH, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, Government of Karnataka launched Women@Work (WOW) Program. This event was launched in the presence of Smt. Kiran Majumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon along with Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N., Hon. Minister of Higher Education; Minister of Electronics, ITBT and S&T and Skill Development, Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, IAS – Additional Chief Secretary to Government and Dept of Electronics, ITBT, and S&T, Shri. Sanjeev Gupta, Shri. Ashwin D Gowda, MD, KSDC, Shri. Dr. S. Selvakumar I.A.S., Secretary to Government and Dept of Skill Development, Ms. Supria Dhanda, Social Entrepreneur, Ex- Country Manager, Western Digital, Ramkumar Narayanan, VP Technology & Managing Director VMware, Thirumala Arohi Mamunooru, Senior Vice President and Head – Education, Training & Assessments Infosys among others.

Congratulating the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission’s initiative in recognising the relevance and need to bring women back to work, Smt. Kiran Majumdar-Shaw said, “KDEM’s W@W Program augurs well with the vision of creating leadership roles for women to contribute to the nation’s digital and economic growth.”

Addressing the event on the importance of women in the workforce, Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N., Hon. Minister of Higher Education; Minister of Electronics, ITBT, and S&T and Skill Development said, “The disruption in the industry thanks to digitalisation gives women the opportunity to use the hybrid model of work and reshape their careers. Business leaders also hold the power to improve gender representation and create gender-balanced leadership..”

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Ramana Reddy, ACS, to Government and Dept of Electronics, ITBT and S&T said, “While gender diversity has become an important issue for organisations in India, there was always a question of how to get women who have taken a career break, back to work. We believe that sustainable progress is possible only through women’s economic empowerment. The pandemic presented us with a unique opportunity of witnessing the role technology played in changing the way we look at doing business. We already have a talented and motivated women-force who can be groomed to take up important leadership positions and change the face of the Indian economy with their talent. All they need is a platform that provides them with an opportunity to rebuild their skills.”

Ascertaining the role that women play in building a successful organisation, VMware India was the first to participate in the W@W Initiative through Project TAARA – an inclusivity program supported by Women Who Code to help women in India return to a career in technology. Through this program and support from the KDEM, VMware will upskill 15000 women in India and uplift their careers for growth and impact. The program will offer free technical education and certification courses on digital business transformation technologies.

