Kapil Dev Inaugurates Digital PET-CT & Nuclear Medicine Department at Mahajan Imaging & Labs, Expands Therapy-Integrated Diagnostics in Delhi

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Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev inaugurated the specialised Department of Digital PET-CT and Nuclear Medicine at Mahajan Imaging & Labs’ Pusa Road centre, marking an expansion of advanced diagnostic and therapy capabilities. With an increasing focus on early disease detection and precision diagnostics, the new department strengthens integrated diagnostics and advanced theranostics and treatment support across oncology, neurology, cardiology, and nephrology, among others.

The department brings together advanced imaging and nuclear medicine technologies under one roof, including a digital PET-CT system and a gamma camera. It builds on the centre’s existing diagnostic capabilities at Pusa Road, which include high-end 3T MRI, 128-slice cardiac CT, along with ultrasound, mammography, X-ray, and CBCT services. With the addition of nuclear medicine and therapy support, the centre now offers a more comprehensive range of diagnostic and treatment-planning services within a single coordinated environment.

The next-generation digital PET-CT system delivers high-resolution metabolic and anatomical imaging in a single scan, supporting the detection of small abnormalities with greater clarity. Its extended field of view enables complete organ coverage in a single pass, while the integrated CT component provides detailed anatomical context alongside metabolic insights. The system also reduces radiation exposure by up to 60 percent and enables faster scan times, improving both patient safety and efficiency.

The high-end gamma camera further expands the centre’s capabilities in functional imaging and therapy support, allowing clinicians to assess organ function, evaluate cardiac activity, detect bone lesions, and support the management of conditions such as thyroid disorders and certain cancers through targeted radiation-based treatments.

The development comes amid a growing need for early and accurate diagnosis of complex diseases, particularly cancer. In India, around 100 out of every 1 lakh people are diagnosed with cancer, and according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, more than 14 lakh new cases were estimated in 2023.

PET-CT also plays a key role in radiation therapy planning by enabling accurate mapping of tumour volumes for precise targeting. It is used to monitor treatment effectiveness by distinguishing between active disease and post-treatment changes, allowing clinicians to adjust therapy as needed. Beyond oncology, the technology is also used in cardiac evaluation to assess heart muscle viability and in neurological conditions such as dementia and seizures.

Commenting on the importance of early diagnosis, Former Indian Cricket Team Captain Kapil Dev (Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan) said, “Ten years ago, many of these advanced diagnostic and treatment capabilities were difficult to imagine, but today they are becoming a reality with the progress we are seeing in medical technology. People often delay tests because of anxiety or hesitation, but early diagnosis can make a real difference. Individuals need to be proactive about their health and not ignore symptoms. The launch of this Nuclear Medicine department reflects not just technological excellence with advanced PET-CT and gamma imaging, but also a thoughtfully designed, patient-friendly environment that puts people at ease. Mahajan Imaging & Labs has combined precision, comfort, and care, creating a space where diagnostics and a reassuring environment come together under one roof.

Dr. Harsh Mahajan (Padma Shri), Founder and Chairman, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, and Mentor, FICCI Health Sector said, “The launch of the Department of Digital PET-CT and Nuclear Medicine is an important step in expanding our diagnostic capabilities. With the addition of advanced molecular imaging to our existing radiology services, including 3T MRI and 128-slice CT, we are able to offer a more comprehensive diagnostic ecosystem under one roof. This integrated approach supports the entire clinical pathway, from early detection and accurate diagnosis to staging, therapy planning, and monitoring of treatment response, enabling more informed and personalised care.”

The department builds on Mahajan Imaging & Labs’ existing nuclear medicine capabilities, with specialised therapies now available at the Pusa Road centre. These treatments are administered on-site in an outpatient setting under the supervision of nuclear medicine specialists and anaesthetists to target specific disease areas while minimising impact on surrounding healthy tissue. Available therapies include treatment for thyroid conditions, prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumours, and bone-related complications.

Dr. Ritu Verma, Director of Nuclear Medicine and PET-CT at Mahajan Imaging & Labs said, “The combination of digital PET-CT and gamma camera imaging allows us to detect disease earlier, support precise treatment planning, and monitor response to therapy more effectively. The system offers high-resolution imaging that helps identify small abnormalities with greater clarity, while its extended field of view enables complete organ coverage in a single scan, which is particularly useful in complex cases. The growing role of theranostics, where the same approach is used to both detect and treat disease, is further enabling more personalised and patient-focused care. Together, these capabilities help improve clinical decision-making, treatment outcomes, and continuity of care.”

Dr. Ritu Mahajan, Co-founder and Executive Director, Mahajan Imaging & Labs said, “We know that for many patients, walking into a diagnostic centre can be one of the most anxious moments of their lives. They arrive with fear, with unanswered questions, sometimes with a diagnosis they are not ready to face. It was deeply important to us that the environment itself become part of the healing. The royal blue soothes, the teal reassures, and the warmth of the sustainable materials grounds you in the present moment. When you walk into Pusa Road, we want you to feel, before a single word is spoken, that you are safe, that you are cared for, and that you are not alone.”

The launch of the department reflects the growing role of integrated diagnostics and therapy planning in improving disease management and patient outcomes.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Delhi

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