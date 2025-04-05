Kamini Talwar Recognized as the Woman Game Changer of the Indian ICT Industry 2025

- Advertisement -

The Indian ICT Women Leadership Summit & Awards 2025 celebrated the achievements of women in technology and business, recognizing Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services, as the Woman Game Changer of the Indian ICT Industry 2025. Held on the eve of International Women’s Day, this prestigious event welcomed over 250 distinguished guests at a renowned 5-star venue in the capital.

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services

Delivering a captivating keynote address, Kamini Talwar inspired the audience with her journey and vision for women’s leadership in the ICT sector. Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services stated, “Empowered women balance ambition and family, shaping stronger careers, companies, and societies with confidence.”

Under her leadership, Iris Global has championed inclusivity, innovation, and women’s empowerment in the technology domain. She further emphasized, “Women possess an innate strength. Behind every successful woman, there are countless sacrifices, challenges, and unwavering determination. A woman must think like a man, look like a lady, work like a teenager, and endure like a horse. I never chased money, I pursued excellence, and success and money followed. Those who aspire to lead must develop substance, confidence, and a commanding presence. The ICT industry is full of opportunities – be ready to seize them.”

The event featured insightful discussions with key government dignitaries, including Smt. Shikha Rai, MLA (Greater Kailash)and Mr. Praveen Khandelwal, MP (Chandni Chowk) & National Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders.

They highlighted government initiatives fostering women’s participation in ICT, emphasizing the importance of digital literacy and industry-relevant skills in unlocking emerging opportunities in AI and cloud computing.

Kamini Talwar stressed, “Women often strive for perfection in every role—as professionals, mothers, and leaders. But time is finite, and perfection can be a burden. The key is balance. A strong support system and a partner who respects your aspirations make all the difference.”

A significant highlight of the event was the launch of the Coffee Table Book 2025, showcasing 50 trailblazing women entrepreneurs and leaders across various industries, including ICT. This book aims to inspire future generations of women professionals and business leaders.

At a grand ceremony, Mr. Praveen Khandelwal presented the “Woman Game Changer 2025 Award”to Ms. Kamini Talwar, acknowledging her exceptional contributions to the ICT sector.

Expressing her gratitude, Kamini stated, “I am delighted to see women from across India participating in this event. The enthusiasm and commitment to empowerment in the ICT industry are truly commendable.”

She also extended appreciation to the organizers, supporting companies, panelists, and attendees for making the event a resounding success.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD of Iris Global Services

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD of Iris Global Services, praised the event organizers, stating, “We at Iris are always eager to support initiatives that foster women’s inclusion. We are proud to be part of the successfully celebrated women’s leadership and innovation in technology summit. It is setting a precedent for future discussions on gender inclusivity in the ICT sector. The industry must support such events as they act as catalysts for change and progress.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Global

