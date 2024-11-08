KALP Decentra Foundation Welcomes Global Strategy Veteran Abhilash Puljal to Accelerate Worldwide Digital Transformation

- Advertisement -

KALP Decentra Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing global digital infrastructure and literacy, announced the appointment of Abhilash Puljal as Director – Global Affairs. With over two decades of experience in international strategy and economic development, Puljal brings crucial expertise to strengthen Kalp’s mission of democratizing digital technology access worldwide.

Mr. Tapan Sangal, Director, Kalp Decentra Foundation.

“Abhilash’s engagement marks a pivotal moment for Kalp Decentra Foundation. His extensive experience in fostering international collaborations and implementing transformative projects across developing nations perfectly aligns with our vision of creating an inclusive digital future,” said Mr. Tapan Sangal, Director, Kalp Decentra Foundation.

Puljal’s impressive track record includes leading Abhilash Puljal & Co., a boutique advisory firm, and serving as the Founder and Director of the LSE India Foundation. His expertise in building sustainable partnerships between governments, international organizations, and technology sectors will be instrumental in advancing Kalp’s global digital literacy initiatives.

The Kalp Decentra Foundation will leverage Puljal’s extensive experience with organizations including the African Development Bank, World Bank, European Union, and USAID to accelerate digital transformation across low and middle-income nations. His proven ability to facilitate cross-border collaborations will be crucial in implementing Kalp’s vision of a digitally empowered world.

“The future of global development lies in democratizing digital access and literacy,” said Abhilash Puljal. “Kalp Decentra Foundation’s innovative approach to creating inclusive digital infrastructure aligns perfectly with the needs of developing nations. I am excited to contribute to this transformation and help bridge the digital divide across communities worldwide.”

In his role as Director of Global Affairs at Kalp Decentra Foundation, Puljal will spearhead Kalp’s global initiatives by fostering strategic partnerships with governments and international organizations. His mandate encompasses building sustainable digital infrastructure across emerging economies while promoting digital inclusion in underserved regions. Through his extensive network, Puljal will establish collaborative frameworks that facilitate knowledge transfer and accelerate technological adoption worldwide. His strategic vision and implementation expertise will be instrumental in cementing Kalp’s position as a global leader in digital transformation, particularly in regions where technology access can create the most significant social impact.

