Kaizen’s Vision 2023 Automates and Upgrades Systems & Processes to Offer More Efficient and Effective Services

The Bangalore-based Kaizen Infoserve is one of the leading and fastest growing IT service providers in India for many leading IT brands as their clients. Led by its Managing Director, Mr. Murali Krishnan, Kaizen has strategically located branch offices, servicing hubs, walk-in cells, demo & testing cells and logistics support systems in different states with excellent infrastructure for providing best-in-class repair services. They have over 10 regional hubs and over 50 active Kaizen Authorized Partners (KAP) in smaller cities that support their operations. The leading brands their provide service include Cooler Master, Array Networks, Corsair, Zotac, Wipro, Cognizant and Micron Technology, to mention a few and several new brands are in the pipeline to join. Kaizen’s ERP enables to manage the Turnaround Time (TAT) as per the requirements of each brand and its products.

Kaizen which already has an excellent and highly efficient customer-service network in place is going to the next level from January 2023 by redefining and upgrading their entire service system to offer more efficient and effective services to its brands and end-customers. The new Kaizen’s Vision 2023 includes:

Reduction in the replacement time by 50% across domains.

Create direct tunnel to customer locations from regional hubs.

Working all 365 days 9:30 AM to 6 PM.

Door-to-door premium service at subsidized costs.

Contact centers to reach 100% of the customers within 60 minutes of call logging in to understand and clear the issues.

100% customers will get minimum 3 calls till the closure of the complaint or problem.

Mr. Murali Krishnan shares, “From Jan 2023, we are expanding our service center network and, in addition to our existing warehouse in Bangalore, by adding three more warehouses, one each in Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai. This is aimed at significantly reducing the time needed to clear the customers’ service-related issues and to improve the customer satisfaction. Next, we are introducing a redefined customer management system which integrates Whatspp, AI and the customer database which will do away with the customers bringing paper receipts or vouchers. From now on, work will be paper-free in most cases. We want all our customer service personnel to clear and settle every customer-related query as quickly as possible. We are going to work 9:30 AM to 6 PM and 365 days with customer issues being addressed round the clock. We are now training all our staff to adapt to the new methods of working and system in 2023. The year 2023 will definitely be a new milestone for us to set a new trend and to take our services to the next level.”

Kaizen’s efficient product lifecycle management (PLM) strategy allows efficient resource utilisation for the brands. The company has an excellent Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system to modify and adjust our relationship according to the needs and satisfaction our brands, partners, resellers, authorized service points and customers. Kaizen maintains strong relationships with all its stakeholders in each region and meets their service requirements promptly.

Mr. Murali Krishnan shares, “Our efficient Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system enables us to modify and adjust our relationships according to the needs and satisfaction our brands, partners, and end customers. In 2023, we are moving a step further to ensure a new level of our services to the brands and the customers. Depending upon the brand policy and other conditions, we fulfill the warranty requirements within short time periods. We clear and satisfy over 80% of the complaints within 24 hours. We are also expecting more brands to join our clientele in 2023.”

“In 2023, Kaizen is moving a step further to ensure a new level of our services to the brands and the customers. Kaizen’s efficient product lifecycle management (PLM) allows efficient resource utilisation and its efficient Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system enables it to modify and adjust their services according to the particular requirements of the brands, partners, and end customers.”

