Kaizen has over 10 regional hubs and over 50 active Kaizen Authorized Partners (KAP) in smaller cities that support their operations. Kaizen’s team & chatbot for the WhatsApp account are active now with features as mentioned below:

1. It can provide branch address with contact number and location for map (listed and updated on Google).

2. Email info for product warranty related queries, and

3. Redirect to our web application for checking the RMA status.

Managing Director, Mr. Murali Krishnan, Kaizen Infoserve

Led by its Managing Director, Mr. Murali Krishnan, Kaizen Infoserve is the Bangalore-based 3rd party service provider in India for many leading IT brands as their clients including Cooler Master, Array Networks, Corsair, Zotac, TAG, Wipro, Cognizant and Micron Technology, to mention a few and several new brands are in the pipeline to join. Kaizen has strategically located branch offices, servicing hubs, walk-in cells, demo & testing cells and logistics support systems in different states and cities with an excellent infrastructure for providing best-in-class repair services.

