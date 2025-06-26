Kaizen Upgrades its Technical Repair System to Next Level with AI Tools and Automation

- Advertisement -

In a recent development, Kaizen’s technical team is going to travel to the overseas facilities of multiple brands to have real-time technology experience on current trends globally and improve the service standards and customer experience. Kaizen upgrades its technical repair system to next level with AItools and automation.

Kaizen stands with the Indian customers to bring in the best technology support services ahead of time as is has proved in the past. The brands associated with Kaizen have welcomed this decision. Kaizen maintains focuses on committed approach to maintain balance between customers, distribution partners, brand owners, with clear milestones achieved on AI implementation to monitor and manage logistical support. Kaizen continuously upgrades its technical repair capacity backed with automated tools, jigs, cutting-edge technology and Indian customization.

In another development, Kaizen has welcomed four new partners in to their umbrella of RMA support process. Kaizen, as always, is taking bolder and stronger steps to make India self-sufficient on technology support. With the continued preparedness to the possible new Covid pandemic-like situations, Kaizen has moved its end-to-end operations to cloud including admin and finance. Kaizen has further improved its internal communication with the process owners, brand leads and distribution partners through a single sign-on platform. Now, Kaizen has moved away from sending the static reports on XLS to AI driven dynamic real-time reports whereas now the internal and external process leads can get the real-time analysis. Moving one more step ahead, from now-on RMA report to invoice generation for the brands, ASPs, courier partners and process holders are automated. This takes Kaizen’s reliability, availability and promptness several steps ahead. Kaizen expresses its heartfelt thanks all the brands, partners, associates and staff for helping to improve the Kaizen’s service standards continuously.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kaizen

