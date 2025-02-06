Kaizen Unveils Exclusive Preferential Technology Partner Program across India to Push their Service Efficiency to the Next Level

- Advertisement -

Kaizen Infoserve, based in Bangalore, is the India’s leading and preferred technology support partner. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Murali Krishnan, Managing Director, Kaizen, shares about the latest developments in their service system, their mutually beneficial relationships with the brands, their effective customer-satisfaction policy and the Kaizen’s outlook for future.

Recently Kaizen launched their innovative Preferential Technology Partner Program. Speaking about this new initiative, Mr. Murali Krishnan, Managing Director, Kaizen, comments, “Kaizen’s Preferential Technology Partner Program redefines the after-sales support for the brands and their customers across India. With seamless access to services at the doorstep, we’re empowering 100 select partners to experience unmatched efficiency and reliability. This initiative is a new benchmark for partner support, enhancing operations and elevating business success. We will extend this facility to more partners in the coming times.”

The Preferential Technology Partner Program is set to revolutionize the after-sales-support for channel partners. In its initial phase, 100 select partners across India—ranging from 2 to 4 per location—will enjoy seamless access to Kaizen’s services right from their doorstep.

Mr. Murali Krishnan adds, “We have a powerful and flexible Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system to modify and adjust our relationships according to the needs and satisfaction of the brands we are servicing, the authorized service-points, partners and customers. Depending upon the brand, nature of its products and the brand’s specific requirements, we fulfil the warranty requirements promptly and effectively. We clear and satisfy over 80% of the complaints within 24 hours. We continually improve our system and services to give the best to our brands and end customers.”

Kaizen has a warehouse with automatic pick & pack solution that operates 24X7. The company operates through 10 regional hubs and 50 active Kaizen Authorized Partners (KAP) in different cities in the country to support their operations. With Online RMA, automatic pickup, and no rejection tags, Kaizen ensures a hassle-free replacement process, significantly reducing downtime. The replacement units will be delivered directly to partners, eliminating the need for branch visits and streamlining operations. Kaizen is a Japanese term which means continuous improvement. Standing up to their title, Kaizen Infoserve focuses on continuous improvement of its services, relationships and strategies to give the best-in-class services and support to the brands and the end customers. Kaizen has highly qualified, skilled and experienced professionals in their teams. Additionally, the Kaizen’s WhatsApp service support makes the customer service cycles shorter, efficient and more convenient to the customers. Kaizen’s customer feedback cell is assisted by AI tools that enable automatic internal escalation to achieve 99% SLA for the brands and customers using Kaizen’s advanced support infrastructure. Kaizen has the most modern CKD assembling tables, technology-driven quality control, AI tools to monitor productivity and time-bound deliveries, and real-time Power BI-based reporting tool that enables clients to download customized report.

“We recorded good growth in 2024. Our new Preferential Technology Partner Program is set to take our service standards to the next level in 2025. This year, we are expecting several new brands to partner with us for providing after-sales-services to their customers. We will continue to upgrade our service platforms and strategies to serve the brands and customers better,” concludes Mr. Murali Krishnan.

Kaizen is gearing up to introduce a nationwide incentive and reward program, further strengthening its partner ecosystem. By prioritizing efficiency, reducing waiting times, and offering direct service access, Kaizen is setting new standards in customer-centric support. The Preferential Technology Partner Program marks a major leap towards empowering channel partners, saving valuable time and resources while enhancing their business experience. The AI-based features also help the partners to assess RMA costing in terms of spares, buffers and help the partners to strategically stocking the spares & finished goods.

