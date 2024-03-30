Kaizen Opens New Automated Warehouse and Upgrades its System to Take its Services to New Level in FY2024-25

- Advertisement -

The Bangalore-based Kiazen Infoserve, the India’s leading and preferred technology support partner, on the eve of FY2024-25, launches its all new warehouse facility in Bangalore which has automatic pick & pack solution that operates 24X7. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Murali Krishnan, Managing Director, Kaizen, shares about the new clients who joined them recently, latest developments in their service system, their mutually beneficial relationships with the brands and the Kaizen’s outlook for future.

Mr. Murali Krishnan shares, “The new warehouse facility in Bangalore has the automatic pick & pack solution that operates 24X7 and it is set to shorten TAT and take the customer-comfort to next level. The recent advancements in our service system are set to take the services and customer-comfort and customer-satisfaction to a new level. We are strongly positioned in the market today and we keep on improving and upgrading our system regularly to enhance customer satisfaction. We continuously make efforts to make our customer feedback and service system efficient, effective and customer-friendly. The year 2023 has been very successful for Kaizen; we have seen significant growth both in terms of the number of newly added clients and business expansion. We are expecting more growth and development in FY2024-25 and beyond.”

Many leading brands including Cooler Master, Array Networks, Corsair, Zotac, Wipro and Micron Technology, to mention a few, are already the clients of Kaizen. The recently added clients to the list include Lexar, Biostar and Creative, and more brands to join in the coming months. Kaizen’s newly launched WhatsApp service support makes the customer service cycles shorter, efficient and more convenient to the customers. Kaizen’s customer feedback cell is assisted by AI tools that enable automatic internal escalation to achieve 99% SLA for the brands and customers using Kaizen’s support infrastructure.

The new warehouse will enable the end customers to get the benefit of faster TAT for repair / replacement of the product. As a leading service provider in India, Kaizen, to serve its end customers and brands more efficiently, has modern CKD assembling tables, technology-driven quality control, AI tools to monitor productivity, 365 working to provide time-bound deliveries, 24×7 CCTV monitoring, and real-time Power BI-based reporting tool that enables clients to download customized report.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kaizen

