Kaizen Offers IT Services of Global Standards with Indian Customization

- Advertisement - -

The Bangalore-based Kaizen Infoserve, led by its Managing Director, Mr. Murali Krishnan, is one of the leading and fastest growing IT service providers in India with many leading IT brands as their clients and more in the pipeline to join. Kaizen has strategically located branch offices, servicing hubs, walk-in cells, demo & testing cells and logistics support systems in different states with excellent infrastructure for providing best-in-class repair services. They have over 10 regional hubs and over 50 active Kaizen Authorized Partners (KAP) in smaller cities that support their operations. Some of the leading brands their provide service include Cooler Master, Array Networks, Corsair, Zotac, Wipro and Micron Technology, to mention a few. Kaizen’s ERP enables to manage the Turnaround Time (TAT) as per the requirements of each brand and its products. Kaizen’s efficient product lifecycle management (PLM) strategy allows efficient resource utilisation for the brands. The company has an excellent Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system to modify and adjust our relationship according to the needs and satisfaction our partners, resellers, authorized service points and customers. Kaizen maintains strong relationships with the retailers, resellers, distributors in each region and meet their service requirements promptly.

KAIZON’s VISION: TAT – Deliver quality technical services in Minimum Lead Time; QUALITY – International service standards Optimized costing.

ABOUT KAIZEN: Process Leaders in Technical Support Methodology; Uniform Service Deliverables acrosss India; Quality blended with excellence.

WHAT IS KAIZEN’s PROCESS: Walk-In Kaizen HUBS / Authorized Partner (KAP); Up-Country Service; Customer Drop point service; Corporate Asset Management; Contact Center (Voice & Non-Voice).

THE LEADING BRANDS KAIZEN PRESENT SERVICING: Cooler Master, Array Networks, Corsair, Zotac, Wipro, Micron, Crucial, INNO3D, Mercury, Array Networks, Plutus, Flipkart, MSI, Nextron, Glax and ADATA, to mention a few. More brands in the pipeline to join.

KAIZEN’s STRENGTHS: PAN INDIA Presence; 255+ Skilled Manpower; Committed Service Delivery – 2 to 48 Hours; Client-based customer approach.

PRODUCTS & SERVICES KAIZAN DEALS IN: Desktop & Laptop, Power supply, Network products, Graphic card, Memory, Load balancer, Corporate asset Refurbishment

MANPOWER: 50+ Logistics & Support Team; 20+ Regional – National Heads; 180+ Technical Team.

KAIZEN’s PRESENCE: 12 Direct Support HUBS; 50+ KAP Support HUBS; Pan-India onsite service; Across India Client based installation support.

TOPOGRAPHY: Bangalore-Corporate HUB; Regional HUB- Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Cochin & Ahmadabad; 12 Direct support HUBS; 100+ Support Location for Customer reach with ease

RMA PROCEDURE: Walk-In Kaizen HUBS / Authorized Partner (KAP); Up-Country Service; Customer Drop point service; Corporate Asset Management; Dedicated Technical lead

ADDITIONAL SERVICES: Dedicated Support Staff; Need based shared resource

TOLL–FREE SUPPORT: Technical Support; Warranty; Validation; Product Information; RMA Status Information

CALL-CENTER: Feedback Collections; Sales; Lead generation; Marketing; RMA End to end support.

DOORSTEP SERVICE: Kaizen recently launched a new premier customer drop off service enabling certain brands/ categories of products reach the customers doorstep. Customers get privilege to pay in advance a nominal fee to enable this feature. This option will be open initially for memory, SSDs and other smaller products.

The driven by success and acceptability of the past years, Kaizen is in the process of adding more brands to its clientele and expanding the reach of its services in the Indian market.



Mr. Murali Krishnan shares, “We have an excellent Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system to modify and adjust our relationship according to the needs and satisfaction our partners, resellers, authorized service points and customers. Depending upon the brand and other conditions, we fulfil the warranty requirements in short time periods. We clear and satisfy over 80% of the complaints within 24 hours. At Kaizen, we maintain strong relationships with the retailers, resellers, distributors in each region and meet their service requirements promptly and effectively.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.