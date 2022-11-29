Kaizen Infoserve Provides Value-Added Service for the Leading IT Brands in India

- Advertisement - -

The Bangalore-based Kaizen Infoserve has strategically located branch offices, servicing hubs, walk-in cells, demo & testing cells and logistics support systems in different states and excellent infrastructure for providing best-in-class repair services to gaming products of the leading brands. Today, Kaizen, operating PAN India, offers world-class service support for the IT and gaming products of the leading brands and their gaming hardware. Since the outbreak of pandemic in 2020, the gaming trend has increased by leaps and bounds, and Kaizen has been performing exceptionally to help the customers and brands in providing excellent and prompt services.

Mr. Murali Krishnan, Managing Director, Kaizen Infoserve

While talking to NCN magazine, Mr. Murali Krishnan, Managing Director, Kaizen Infoserve shares, “At Kaizen, we maintain special SOP in order to supply replacement parts and services to even the remote locations where customers need them. By calling or emailing us, the customers can get our services at their doorsteps. Today, Kaizen has evolved into a leading service provider for gaming products. Global methodology with Indian customization is Kaizen’s USP. To provide effective RMA & technology support to the customers, Kaizen maintains the right system, effective management, latest infrastructure, efficient logistics and minimum lead time. In addition to our headquarters and central warehouse in Bangalore, we have regional hubs/branches in 10 other states. We also have over 40 active Kaizen Authorized Partners (KAP) in smaller cities that support our operations. Our homegrown ERP enables to manage the Turnaround Time (TAT) as per the requirements of each brand and their products.”

Comments of the Kaizen’s Partners and Customers

Mr. Raju, Swetha Computers – Hyderabad.

We are dealing with the products of many gaming brands like Corsair, Nextron, Galaxy, NO3D, etc. Kaizen service is excellent. We often get our service issues cleared in 48 hours. Kaizen executives are always in touch with us. Whenevr we call them, they reply promptly. Kaizen is one of the very few companies that offers lightning-fast service. The Kaizen team reaches the customers in about 12 hours. The customers are quite happy and content with the service, which in turn keeps us satisfied. Our journey with the Kaizen team has been for about 15 years, and it has been quite enjoyable and fruitful, and we plan to continue in the near future also.

Mr. Vishwanath, Ankita Sales, Pune

Mr. Vishwanath, Ankita Sales, Pune.

“We are a local distributor for Cooler Master, Antec, AMD, Deep Cool, etc. We have RMA agreement with Kaizen and they regular give us good service. If something is outside our RMA, then we deliver the product at their nearby pickup center. Kaizen is quite good in the service of IT products, and we are quite happy with the service. There has been a change in their office location in recent years, but they have managed it well enough. The team at Kaizen has made sure that the service that they render is the best. Overall we are very much satisfied by Kaizen services and it has been a great journey with them. Kaizen is the best IT service provider that I have come across so far.”

Mr. Kulwinder Singh, KC Computer, Ludhiana

Mr. Kulwinder Singh, KC Computer, Ludhiana

“We are dealer in several brands like Cooler Master, ASUS, Gigabyte, AS Rock. We are getting excellent and prompt service from Kaizen Infoserve. Kaizen staff is very cooperative. We have been associated with the organisation for about 15 years now, and it is indeed a very important fact to note that the customers are very happy with the service provided by the company. Kaizen has indeed created a benchmark by providing excellent service to its customers.”

Adds Mr. Murali Krishnan, “Keeping our customers and partners satisfied and delighted is of utmost importance for us. To improve the product performance, we share the failure-related data with each brand pertaining to their products to help them understand their customer requirements and expectations better and to enable us to prepare effective service strategy for each brand and its products. Kaizen’s efficient product lifecycle management (PLM) strategy allows efficient resource utilization. We keep in regular touch with dealers and partners and take their feedback and continue to improvise our services wherever appropriate.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.