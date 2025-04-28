Kaizen Infoserve Committed to Elevate Customer Support with New Feedback-Driven Process

- Advertisement -

Kaizen Infoserve, a leading name in the tech support industry, has launched a comprehensive customer feedback initiative aimed at enhancing brand recall and refining its service delivery. Customer feedback is recognized as a key driver in Kaizen Infoserve’s strategy for continuous improvement and enhancing the quality of its customer support services. Some of the leading brands that engage Kaizen’s technology support services include Cooler Master, Array Networks, Corsair, Zotac, Wipro and Micron Technology, to mention a few.

The new initiative, underpinned by Kaizen’s core philosophy of ‘Learn Daily, Improve Deliverance Daily,’ seeks to engage all stakeholders involved in the service process, including brand owners, distribution partners, resellers, end customers, support partners, and logistics collaborators. With a vision to engage 50 participants from each of the 1,000 feedback categories, Kaizen aims to collect detailed insights on service levels, areas for improvement, and actionable recommendations. Reports will be submitted to the respective business heads for correction and improvements in the service system.

A Holistic Approach to Customer Feedback: This feedback process is designed to maintain a balanced approach, ensuring that every stakeholder’s voice is heard. Kaizen’s goal is to ensure that all feedback is reviewed and analyzed thoroughly. The insights gathered will be reported to the respective business heads for timely adjustments and improvements, ensuring that Kaizen consistently delivers high-quality support services to its clients and partners.

Transparency and Security in the Process: Kaizen Infoserve is committed to maintaining the highest levels of transparency throughout the feedback collection process. The company’s dedicated customer support team, available from 9 AM to 6 PM, 365 days a year, will spearhead the initiative. Additionally, the company has implemented strict NDAs to protect the confidentiality of all feedback and personal data, ensuring that all information remains private and secure.

Continuous Monitoring by All Stakeholders: In line with Kaizen’s commitment to excellence, the feedback process will be monitored by all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the necessary corrective actions are taken. This continuous oversight will help maintain the effectiveness of the feedback loop and ensure that Kaizen’s services remain at the highest standards.

“At Kaizen Infoserve, we believe that customer feedback is crucial to our growth and improvement,” said Mr. Murali Krishnan, Managing Director, Kaizen Infoserve. “By actively engaging with our stakeholders and using their insights to improve our service delivery, we are not just responding to feedback—we are evolving to meet the needs of our customers more effectively.”

This initiative reflects Kaizen Infoserve’s ongoing commitment to service excellence and its determination to strengthen relationships with customers, partners, and other key stakeholders. By fostering an environment of continuous improvement, Kaizen aims to enhance its brand recall and solidify its position as a leader in the tech support industry.

Kaizen, the India’s leading technology support partners for several leading brands, is equipped with a network of 10+ regional hubs, 40+ KAP (Kaizen Authorized Partners) locations, and 12 strategically placed warehouses. These warehouses play a pivotal role in ensuring timely product availability, efficient inventory management, and swift order fulfillment. By strategically positioning its warehouses, Kaizen optimizes the supply chain and enhances the overall customer experience. Kaizen simplifies the return process for customers through its reverse pick-up mechanism. This customer-centric approach eliminates the complexities often associated with product returns, contributing to an enhanced customer experience.

