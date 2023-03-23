Kaizen has a Powerful and Flexible CRM System to Provide Best-In-Class Services to the ICT Brands and End Customers

- Advertisement - -

India’s preferred technology partner – Kaizen Infoserve is one of the leading and fastest growing IT service providers in the country with many leading IT brands as their clients and more in the pipeline to join. Kaizen has strategically located branch offices, logistically connecting the countries technical service requirements, servicing hubs, walk-in cells, demo & testing cells and logistics support systems in different states with excellent infrastructure for providing best-in-class repair services. They have over 10 regional hubs and over 50 active Kaizen Authorized Partners (KAP) in different cities to support their operations. Some of the leading brands they provide services include Cooler Master, Array Networks, Corsair, Zotac, Wipro and Micron Technology, to mention a few. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Murali Krishnan, led Managing Director, Kaizen, shares about their service network, service policy, their mutually beneficial relationships with the brands to which they provide services and the Kaizen’s outlook for future.

Commenting on their service standards, Mr. Murali Krishnan shares, “We as a leading after-sales-service support company for many leading brands, always strive to deliver top class services. We have recently taken several new initiatives and upgraded our service quality and the system to improve customer satisfaction which in turn helps the brands enhance trust among their customers. We are strongly positioned in the market today and we keep on putting efforts each month to improve our system and enhance customer satisfaction.”

Kaizen’s ERP enables the company to manage the Turnaround Time (TAT) as per the requirements of each brand and its products. Kaizen’s efficient product lifecycle management (PLM) strategy allows efficient resource utilisation for the brands. The company has an excellent Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system in place to modify and adjust their processes according to the needs and satisfaction their partners, resellers, authorized service points and customers. Kaizen maintains strong relationships with the retailers, resellers, distributors in each region and meets their service requirements promptly and effectively.

Mr. Murali Krishnan shares, “We have a powerful and flexible Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system to modify and adjust our relationship according to the needs and satisfaction the brands we are servicing, the authorized service points, partners and customers. Depending upon the brand and other conditions, we fulfill the warranty requirements promptly and effectively. We clear and satisfy over 80% of the complaints within 24 hours.”

Being one of the best tech support companies in Indian market, Kaizen always stays ahead when it comes to providing best-in-class services to resolve customer queries from across different regions of the country. In the current hyper-competitive landscape, Kaizen’s approach of delivering the satisfying customer experience for all its brands sets it apart from others. In line with enhancing the service support, Kaizen recently strengthened its network across India by launching new contact centres to take feedback from the customers on call and react quickly. Kaizen is certainly redefining the service process in the Indian market through their commitment and vision to offer best-in-class service support.

