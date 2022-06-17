Kaizen Fortifies its Services in IT industry thru Strong Connect with Channel Partners

- Advertisement -

Kaizen Infoserve is the leader in RMA and effective customer services. With the leading IT brands as clientele, Kaizen uses the latest technology and efficient methods for providing services. The company focuses on quality effort, involvement of all channel partners, willingness to change, and effective communications. Kaizen believes in providing the best services to the IT industry with utmost client and customer satisfaction.

Recently, NCN interacted andgathered the views and impressions of some of the key partners of Kaizen.

Mr. Raju Bhai, Swetha Computers, Hyderabad.

“Kaizen is one of the very few companies that have a lightning speed service. The Kaizen’s team is very cooperative and reaches the customers within hours after they receive complaint. The customers are very happy and content with their services. Our 15 years journey with the Kaizen team has been quite enjoyable and fruitful, and we plan to continue this for years to come.”

Mr. Kulwinder, Kulwinder Computer, Ludhiana

“Kaizen has indeed created a benchmark in the industry by providing excellent IT services to its customers. We have been associated with Kaizen for the last 15 years, and although our association with them, we have noticed that customers are very happy with the services provided by the company.”

Mr. Vishwanath, Pune

“Kaizen is excellent in providing services for IT products, and we are delighted with their services and style of operations. The team at Kaizen ensures that the services they render are in line with the customer needs and expectations. They are the best IT service provider that I have come across so far.”

Mr. Sudhir, Rahul Sales Inc, Bangalore

“Kaizen is one of the most efficient companies with a very low the turn-around time of the services. We have been associated with Kaizen for more than a decade but until now we have not received any negative feedback. They react very fast in case of delays (if any). By ensuring low downtime and faster reach, and having better understanding of the market and customer requirements, Kaizen has successfully created a strong niche in the IT service sector for itself. The brand has had exclusive tie-ups with both international and national carriers which complement their vast infrastructure of manpower, space, and technology. This helped them in gaining the confidence of the leading brand owners, distributors, resellers, retailers, e-tailers, end-customers, and not to mention the employees of their organization.”

Mr. Murali Krishnan, MD, Kaizen Infoserve “The ICT servicing is one of the highly sensitive segments that need prompt and effective services. We at Kaizen react quickly and clear the complaints within strict timelines. We try our best to have very strong relationship with the channel partners as they are the backbone of our organization. Kaizen Infoserve strives to provide global methodology with Indian customization to help the customers get the best possible support with a minimum lead time. We plan to continue our efforts, innovations and improvements, and strengthen our role in the IT sector.”

