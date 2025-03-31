Kaizen Adds New Clients and Drafts an Effective Partner-Friendly Rewards Program

- Advertisement -

Kaizen Infoserve is glad to announce the addition of three new brands to its portfolio. Kaizen also announced that its channel partners and Kaizen Authorized Partners (KAP) across the country would be brought under the umbrella of automation of the support process.

Mr. Murali Krishnan, MD, Kaizen Infoserve

Mr. Murali Krishnan, MD, Kaizen Infoserve, comments, “The preferential partner support launched last month has been accepted by multiple brands with more set to approve by the Q1 (April-May-June 2025). We observed that a few branches / KAP have experienced decreased inflow of service demands since the launch of the preferential partner support where the partners have the privilege of reaching Kaizen directly. Kaizen will be starting a transparent reward program from April 15th, 2025 to May 15th, 2025. The guidelines on support will be set at the meeting of branches, KAP and Preferential Partners.”

Kaizen always strives to provide a fair playing field to brands, KAP (Authorized Partners), resellers and end-customers by providing the best possible support within the available band-width. Kaizen studies and understands the requirements of the partners connected to the value chain proactively consulting with the stakeholders in the chain (Brand Owners, Distributors, Logistics Providers, Warehousing Partners, Resellers, and Statutory Agencies) to define and deliver solutions to deliver service in the minimum lead time while ensuring the partners decent commercial benefits.

“For the FY2025-26, Kaizen assures to bring value and commercial benefits to each of its members in the chain. Preferential partners and KAP would be reached out individually and be explained the new policies, programs, changes and benefits to place everyone in a Win-Win situation,” concludes Mr. Murali Krishnan.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kaizen

