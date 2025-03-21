Kadam Marketing to Expand their Distribution Operations Pivoted on Financial Discipline and Adaptability

- Advertisement -

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Anil Sachdeva, Managing Director, Kadam Marketing, a fast growing IT distribution company,shares insights on market evolution, competition, and their future expansion strategies in the IT industry.

Please share with us about the journey of Kadam Marketing?

Kadam Marketing Ltd was established in 1987 as a Private limited company in Delhi, initially distributing consumer electronic products, but diversified into Computer Hardware business . We shifted our focus towards IT, assembling PCs, trading in components and Printers. We later partnered with Godrej and Boyce for their range of dot matrix printers. Godrej then signed up with HP and since those days we are associated with HP. Godrej has transitioned into Ingram Micro of today after multiple mergers and acquisitions. Today, we continue our association with HP, offering their entire range of PCs, consumer and commercial printers, plotters, and photocopiers. carepacks and conssumables.

How has the market evolved since you started?

The market has transformed significantly in the last 3 decades. IT was earlier a niche sector with a few players but today it has become a mass-market segment. When we started, there were only about 50 to 80 IT partners in Delhi. Now, there are over 10,000 partners specializing in different segments— components, desktops, accessories, services, etc. The business landscape has expanded tremendously, and along with this growth, competition has also intensified. To survive in this market, efficiency , adaptability and firm commitments are few traits which are needed , ofcourse with right mix of prodcuts and services at right value points.

How do you stay competitive in a dynamic industry?

We focus on multiple strategies to stay competitive. Our channel reach is continuously expanding—we maintain strong relationships with our existing partners while also onboarding new ones. We ensure that our partners get the best deals. We ensure that we never compromise on our payment policies towards our suppliers and ensure the same down thevalue chain. Payment discipline has been a crucial factor in our sustainability. Many businesses have come and gone due to financial mismanagement, but our strict adherence to payment commitments has kept us strong.

What are your future plans for Kadam Marketing?

We are expanding our presence online and trying to reach a broader audience beyond Delhi and North India. Digital media is a key tool in this expansion. In the coming years, we intend to physically present as well in new locations. Additionally, we are considering diversifying our product portfolio as well.

What are the key brands and products you currently deal with?

About 80% of our business revolves around HP, including their Personal Computers, entire print range—photocopiers, plotters, and printers and consummables . Apart from HP, we also work with Lenovo, operating two retail stores in Delhi. Additionally, we have a significant presence in the Microtek UPS market, both online and offline. We also handle a variety of supplies related to IT products.

What is your message to the new entrants to the IT distribution business?

The industry has matured and consolidating continuously, and entering this business today requires serious commitment. Success demands discipline, dedication, and investment—both in terms of time and money. Unlike earlier times when financial capital played a bigger role, today’s market requires active involvement and strategic planning. Initially, margins may be low, but with time, as volumes increase, growth and stability will follow. One of the best approaches for newcomers is to develop their own brand alongside their distribution business. This not only adds value but also helps build a long-term presence. Moreover, maintaining discipline in supplier and customer commitments is crucial. In this industry, if you fail to meet your commitments , there will always be competitors ready to take your place. The IT sector is continuously evolving. Businesses need to be agile and adaptable to keep up with the changing trends. Expanding online presence, having a right mix of products and services , maintaining financial discipline, and building strong relationships with both suppliers, channel and customers will determine long-term success. We, at Kadam Marketing, are committed to growing with the industry and continuing to provide quality products and services to our partners and customers.

