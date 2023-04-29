JPC Connectivity AOC Solution is Approved by and Applied in #intel Open IP Cooling System

- Advertisement - -

JPC’s Active Optical Cable (AOC) Solution has been launched at the ‘Taiwan Edge to Cloud Conference’

Purpose: This product is with its basic information / electronic characteristics and continuous performance improvement.

General Description: This AOC solution serves short-reach high-speed transmission applications with a data rate up to 10Gb/s per channel and apply for 25G Ethernet.

Compliance: It’s compliant with the Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) for product development.

Advantages:

– To benefit you with longer distance

– To provide you a good signal integrity

– Better bit error rate performance

Features:

– Bit rate support from 25.78Gbps

– Operating environment temperature 0 ~ 70℃

– Low power consumption

AOC Transceiver and Advantages of Sealing Technology:

Complete protection against water and fluorine

The optical cable is halogen-free and corrosion-resistant

Supports direct immersion or spraying

The seal can effectively block cooling liquid from entering the optical circuit, with no adverse affects on the optical circuit

Mr. Shesh Paul Saklani, Business Head – India ,

JPC Connectivity

Mr. Shesh Paul Saklani, Business Head – India , JPC Connectivity, commented, “Intel is launching OPEN IP Immersion cooling solution and reference design with ecosystem partner to meet the industrial needs and create a three win situation between cooling community, partner and environment . The community is to activate the entire ecosystem, to accelerate the real development to meet energy saving and carbon reduction . As per Omdia market forecast, data center thermal management market revenue to grow at a 17.5% CAGR from 2021 – 2026, on track to reach $11.6bn; liquid cooling market revenue to top $3bn (to cool 26% server TAM) by 2026; and by 2026, immersion liquid cooling will represent more than 60% of data center liquid cooling revenue. This connectivity solution is approved by and applied in #intel Open IP Cooling System. We are very much excited about this product and we are expecting very good response for this product from the market.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.