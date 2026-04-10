JMS Advisory Services Drives MSME Growth with AI Innovation, Automation, and Scalable Digital Solutions

- Advertisement -





JMS Advisory Services Private Limited empowers MSMEs with AI-driven automation, smart IT solutions, and scalable technologies, driving efficiency, innovation, and sustainable digital business growth. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Japan Shah, Founder & Managing Director, JMS Advisory Services Private Limited, shares insights on empowering MSMEs through AI-driven automation and scalable solutions.

Can you tell us about JMS Advisory Services and your core focus?

At JMS, we are a technology-driven company focused on empowering MSMEs. Our goal is to convert everyday business challenges into smart, scalable solutions using AI and automation.

What kind of solutions do you offer to MSMEs?

We provide AI chatbots for lead generation and customer support, along with AI-powered voice agents that handle calls 24×7. These solutions help businesses streamline sales, marketing, and customer interactions efficiently.

How do you support businesses beyond AI solutions?

We offer end-to-end technology support, including website development, mobile applications, and customized IT solutions. Our team ensures that every digital need of MSMEs is addressed under one roof.

What sets JMS apart in the market?

Our strength lies in delivering tailored solutions. We combine expertise from tech specialists, cloud engineers, ERP experts, and AI developers to solve real-world problems with precision.

How do you ensure long-term value for your clients?

We don’t just implement solutions—we partner with our clients throughout their digital journey, helping them evolve, improve productivity, and achieve sustainable growth.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / JMS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 114