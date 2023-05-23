JetSynthesys’ Sports Marketing Agency Real Sports Onboards Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy

- Advertisement - -

Real Sports, a leading sports marketing agency from the house of JetSynthesys has signed Indian cricket sensation, Veda Krishnamurthy. The agreement aims to further strengthen Veda’s brand as a cricketer and an entrepreneur globally. Headquartered out of Pune, JetSynthesys is a new-age digital entertainment and technology company with a global foray into gaming and esports, digital entertainment, wellness, and livelihoods.

Veda Krishnamurthy is a household name in the Indian cricketing circuit, having represented the country in over 50 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 76 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Her flamboyant style of play and fearless attitude have won her a legion of fans, making her one of the most popular players in the Indian cricket team.

Talking about the association, Rajan Navani, CEO and Founder, JetSynthesys said, ‘’We are honoured to welcome Veda to our Real Sports family. Veda has been an inspiration for many, and we are excited to work together to further enhance and stimulate her vision globally. We at Real Sports have always cared about our clients and brands alike and aim to bring strong partnerships to life. We hope to accomplish the same with Veda and look forward to some great work together.’’

Excited about the new development, Tarish Bhatt, Chief Business Officer, Real Sports said, “We are delighted to have Veda Krishnamurthy onboard. She embodies the spirit of cricket, and her performance on the field has inspired a generation of young cricketers. We are confident that her association with Real Sports will help create the right brand presence for Veda and reach out to the desired audience.”

Real Sports has a roster of eminent sporting personalities and works with some of the leading athletes across India, Europe, Oceania, and Asia-Pacific. Recently the company onboarded ace badminton champion, Saina Nehwal. The partnership between Real Sports and Veda Krishnamurthy is a perfect match, bringing together a brand that has been at the forefront of the sports marketing industry for decades with a cricketing icon who has captured the hearts of millions. With this association, Real Sports aims to strengthen its position as a leading sports marketing brand in India and globally.

Sharing her thoughts on the partnership, All Rounder Veda Krishnamurthy said, ‘’I am thrilled to be associated with Real Sports, a brand that has been synonymous with quality sports marketing and am optimistic about this venture with them. I genuinely believe that Real Sports shares my goals and ideals for the brand perception that I am envisioning. I look forward to leverage their industry knowledge and expertise for projects and collaborations in the future.’’

