JET Refill World – Leading Printing Solutions Provider Specializing in Rentals, Toners, Refills, and Servicing Across India

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Jet Refill World is a leading manufacturer of quality Inkjet Ink offering range of products like New OEM Toner Cartridges, New Compatibles Toner Cartridges, IT – Hardware and services like Re-fill ink cartridges, Printer Servicing for a variety of printing applications.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Rohan Shah, Proprietor at JET Refill World,shares insights on their specialized printing solutions, rental services, and industry growth.

Could you please introduce JET Refill World and its core offerings?

JET Refill World was founded in 2009, and from day one, we specialized in printers and printer consumables. Whether you are looking for printer rentals, refilling services, new compatible cartridges, repairing services, or even second-hand printers, we offer a complete one-stop solution for all printing-related requirements.

How does JET Refill World stand out in the competitive printing market?

The market is very competitive, and we understand that well. Our key strength lies in our specialization. Unlike general IT or stationery suppliers, we focus purely on printers and consumables. We also provide services that many others don’t offer, such as extended warranties up to three years, and supplying brand-new printers for rental, not just refurbished or second-hand ones. Additionally, our refill service is limited to HP, Canon, and Samsung basic models, ensuring quality and reliability.

What kind of customers do you primarily serve?

We primarily serve corporate users and SMEs across India, offering Pan India services. We don’t supply to dealers but work directly with end-users to ensure high service standards. Our clients range from small businesses to large industries, and currently, we cater to all industrial sectors where printing is essential.

Could you elaborate more on your rental services?

Our rental service is our major focus now. Unlike competitors who offer refurbished printers for rent, we provide brand-new printers along with a three-year warranty (1 year company warranty plus 2 years extended warranty by us). This gives peace of mind to our customers. We also provide managed print services (MPS), where we track printer usage via IP addresses or usernames and handle monthly billing accordingly.

What is your approach toward toner supply and refilling?

We are very strict about quality. Instead of offering refilled toner cartridges, which can compromise print quality, we provide recycled or refurbished toners. This approach guarantees customers excellent printing quality with no compromise. However, our main focus remains on rental and new cartridge supply, although compatible toners are also part of our business.

Do you see color printing as a growing demand segment?

Currently, color printing is mostly required in corporates for presentations or home users for school projects. However, there is a noticeable shift towards mono printers, as color cartridges are more expensive and less in demand overall. That said, we still cater to both requirements based on customer needs.

What are your future plans for business expansion?

We’re planning to expand our rental business aggressively in Gujarat, Goa, and Maharashtra. Given the huge SME presence and high printing consumption in these regions, we see tremendous potential to grow our customer base and services.

Any final message for potential customers?

If you’re looking for a hassle-free printing solution with quality service, rental options with brand-new printers, or reliable consumables backed by extended warranties, JET Refill World is your go-to partner. Our decade-long experience and PAN India presence make us a trusted name in the printing industry.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Jet Refill World

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 132