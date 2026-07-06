JCDA Cricket Tournament 2026 Concludes Successfully – JCDA Strikers Lift the Trophy

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The Jalandhar Computer Dealers Association organized a thrilling Cricket Tournament for its members at a Box cricket Ground. The event witnessed great enthusiasm, team spirit, and sportsmanship.

Participating Teams & Captains:

1. JCDA Kings – Captain: Mr. Mohit Arora

2. JCDA Warriors – Captain: Mr. Tarun Bhaskar

3. JCDA Strikers – Captain: Mr. Vikas Puri

4. JCDA Stars – Captain: Mr. Jatin Khanna

Match Results:

– Semi Final 1: JCDA Warriorsvs JCDA Striker → JCDA Striker won

– Semi Final 2: JCDA Stars vs JCDA Kings → JCDA Kings won

– Grand Final: JCDA Kings vs JCDA Strikers → JCDA Strikers won the tournament. Captain: Mr. Vikas Puri. JCDA Kings, Captain: Mr. Mohit Arora, secured the Runner-up position.

Event Highlights:

More than 60-70 JCDA members participated in the tournament and enjoyed the day filled with competitive cricket, fun, music, dance, and delicious food. The event concluded with an award ceremony where trophies, medals, and prizes were distributed to the winning team, runner-up team, and best performers.

JCDA office bearers congratulated all teams for their excellent performance and thanked everyone for making the tournament a grand success.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / JCDA

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