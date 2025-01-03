JCDA concludes IT EXPO 2024

- Advertisement -

Jammu Computer Dealer Association (JCDA) successfully concluded IT EXPO 2024 organized by the association at Kala Kendra, Bikram Chowk, Jammu from 20th December, 2024 to 22nd December 2024. The highly successful expo was concluded with the felicitation ceremony in which Sh. Arun Gupta, President Chamber of Commerce and Industries was the Chief Guest.

The IT EXPO attracted an unprecedented participation from IT OEMs from across the country as more than forty five exhibitors showcased latest technologies. This included drone technology, smart education technologies, CCTVs, Computers, Laptops, Printers, Power Solutions, Softwares, Accounting Solutions, Display Boards and a lot other IT gadgets. The IT EXPO attracted a large audience as students, common people, government officials, defence experts and other IT enthusiasts visited the three day event and were amazed at the range of new products and services on display.

While the IT EXPO 2024 was inaugurated by Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Sh. Surinder Kumar Choudhary it was concluded with an impressive felicitation ceremony on Sunday with Sh. Arun Gupta, President Chamber of Commerce and Industries as Chief Guest. He was accompanied by other office bearers of the Chamber as special guests. The dignitaries were highly appreciative of the organizers for bringing latest technologies to the Expo and hoped that such events will attract youth towards technology and groom them as future entrepreneurs.

Sh. Arun Gupta, President Chamber of Commerce & Industries Jammu lauded JCDA team for their efforts and assured all possible help to JCDA in organizing such future events. He also stressed the need for spreading awareness among masses, especially, youth as they can be game changers in promoting entrepreneurship.

Mr. Sandeep Malhotra, President Jammu Computer Dealer Association (JCDA) apprised the gathering about the IT EXPO 2024 and promised to bring more such mega events to Jammu. He emphasized that there should have been a greater participation from the government departments as most of the technologies on display were “Made in India” and were available on GeM through JCDA members.

Dr. Gopal Parthasarthi Sharma, General Secretary, JCDA highlighted the need for buying from the local vendors instead of buying from online sites. The idea behind organizing such a mega IT Expo was to tell the common masses that all the IT products are available with the local vendors at the most competitive prices with warranty/guarantee as offered by the respective brands. JCDA members are there to help people select best suited technologies for all their IT needs and people should desist from buying online as many times it results in online frauds and spurious/fake products.

The function concluded with distribution of participation certificates and mementoes to the participating companies. Sh. Naveen Gupta presented the formal vote of thanks on the occasion.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / JCDA

