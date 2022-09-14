JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headphones Launched

- Advertisement - -

Don’t let wires hold back your high score. Meet the JBL Quantum 350 Wireless gaming headset. The latest addition to the JBL Quantum Series in India is designed to bring the competitive advantage of the totally wireless JBL QuantumSOUND Signature to PC gamers and it works with consoles too. The JBL Quantum 350 Wireless is available at an inaugural launch price of Rs. 8499 across JBL.com, HARMAN Brand Stores and all leading online platforms and retail stores.

When every sound matters, never miss a moment with lossless 2.4G wireless, even when sitting on the sofa. The headset’s 22-hour battery life and lightweight memory foam ear cushions mean you’ll never miss a second of mayhem during even your longest gaming sessions. Need to recharge? Speed charge gives 1 hour playback from a 5-minute burst, and Power & Play allows charging during gameplay, so no need to miss out.

From the quietest footsteps to the loudest laser blasts, JBL’s Quantum SOUND Signature and the immersive JBL Quantum SURROUND puts you in the center of every scene. The DISCORD-certified JBL Quantum 350 Wireless also has a detachable, directional voice-focus boom mic so no matter how crazy the action gets, other players can always hear calls for backup or cheers about your back-to-back wins!

Mr. Vikram Kher, Vice President- Lifestyle, HARMAN India

Mr. Vikram Kher, Vice President- Lifestyle, HARMAN India, said “The video gaming segment has been booming post the COVID 19 led lockdowns, and we are expecting tremendous growth in future. When it comes to gaming, at JBL, we understand that sound is survival. Be it the pro gamers or the budding ones, JBL Quantum 350 is the perfect wireless headset to level up your game while enhancing your focus and giving the right comfort and fit. JBL’s 75 years of research and precisely engineered headsets with custom, cutting-edge software puts gamers in the center of the action to bring every game to life.”

Features of the JBL Quantum 350 Wireless:

Gaming-grade lossless 2.4G wireless connection via USB wireless dongle

40mm drivers powered by JBL QuantumSOUND Signature and immersive JBL QuantumSURROUND

Voice focus detachable boom microphone

JBL QuantumENGINE compatible pc software for full customisation

22-hour rechargeable battery with speed charge – 5 minutes charge via USB-C gives 1 hour playback

Lightweight and durable construction with PU leather, memory foam ear-cushions

DISCORD-certified and works with Skype and TeamSpeak

