Jaypeetex Engineering Leading Security & Renewable Energy with AI-Powered Solutions for a Smarter, Sustainable Future

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Gagan Podar, Director, Jaypeetex Engineering Pvt. Ltd.,shares insights on innovation, AI-powered security solutions, market growth, and the company’s future vision.

Can you introduce Jaypeetex Engineering Pvt Ltd and its core security solutions?

Jaypeetex Engineering Pvt Ltd has been a trusted name in electronic security systems since 1975. We specialize in three core solutions: Electric Fencing for perimeter security, CCTV surveillance systems, and Biometric solutions for access control and time attendance. Over the years, we have gained immense expertise, with 25 years of experience in electric fencing and CCTV, and 30 years in biometrics.

Could you elaborate on your electric fencing solution?

Our electric fencing is designed for robust perimeter protection, either mounted on walls or ground installations. The system actively monitors for intrusion attempts by delivering an electric shock to deter intruders. Upon any breach attempt, our system immediately alerts the property owner through SMS, phone calls, and even local hotel connections. This dual-layer alert system ensures instant response to any threat.

How do you see the current market for electronic security solutions?

The market is expanding significantly, especially due to government mandates requiring installation of surveillance cameras in shops and commercial premises. This is particularly important for monitoring illegal activities such as drug abuse. Additionally, the STQC (Standardization Testing and Quality Certification) norms are helping enhance the security ecosystem. The demand for smart security solutions with advanced features is growing rapidly.

What are the latest trends in your industry?

AI integration in security systems is the future. Our focus now is on providing AI-powered upgrades to existing CCTV setups. With additional Neural Station devices and licenses, customers can enable advanced features such as facial recognition, number plate detection, uniform detection, helmet compliance, smoke and fire detection, and more. These intelligent features allow for real-time alerts, making it easier for users to respond to specific incidents without needing manual monitoring.

Can you share your company’s geographic presence?

Our headquarters is in Goregaon, Mumbai, and we have installations across India. Major projects include extensive deployments in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Gujarat. Internationally, we have a strong presence in Nigeria since 2006, where we covered a total of 10.5 km of perimeter protection and supplied an additional 6 km of material for a new Urea plant.

What is your vision for the future of security systems?

Our vision is to make security smarter and more efficient. AI-powered features will become standard, enabling automated threat detection and immediate action. This will reduce dependency on manual monitoring and offer a cost-effective solution for businesses and industries to enhance their security infrastructure.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Jaypeetex

